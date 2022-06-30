A Gateway To Dreams

Offering academic programmes that act as a gateway for students to pursue higher studies in Canada

Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 12:35 PM

Located in the heart of City Walk, Canadian University Dubai (CUD) offers undergraduate and graduate degree programmes based on a world-leading international curriculum. With state-of-the-art campus facilities, CUD gives students the unique opportunity to obtain a first-class Canadian education while experiencing the dynamic lifestyle of Dubai, UAE. These academic programmes offer the option to start your higher education in Dubai and then transfer your credits to one of our Canadian or other international partners. Studying at CUD provides a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, and employment opportunities in Canada. CUD is your portal to Canadian education with over 50 programmes and partnerships to choose from.

The industry-informed programmes focus on critical work-related skills to give graduates a headstart in the UAE’s growing knowledge economy. The university offers students unique opportunities to collaborate with senior faculty on applied research projects and explore innovation and entrepreneurship through its student business incubator, thus putting theory into practice.The diverse campus community represents over 90 different nationalities and the vibrant student life ensures that our graduates are equipped with the skills and experiences of global citizenship required to excel in the modern business world.

CUD is committed to providing students with an international academic experience, guided by the highest educational and corporate ethics, adding value to the personal and professional lives of its graduates, and the communities in which we serve. The university promotes Canadian perspectives in learning, research and application, grounded in an appreciation and respect for the diverse culture and values of the UAE.

Here are some quick facts for you:

Ranked #1 in Dubai and #25 in the Arab Region (QS Arab Region University Rankings 2022)

Ranked in the top two per cent (601-650) worldwide and top four in the UAE (QS World University Rankings 2022)

50+ international academic partners

40+ accredited programmes and concentrations

90+ student nationalities joined

International Programme Accreditation/Certification: CIMA, CFA, ACCA, IAA, PRSA, PRME, ECO Canada and SHRM

Laveena Agnani

BBA student

University of Brock, Canada

"I chose CUD because I always wanted to study in Canada, and the university offers a transfer option. I was in contact with a transfer specialist at every point — from applying to universities to actually deciding which university to join. I took the advice of my specialist and picked the University of Brock. I was directly transferred to my second year, and my priority was to get all my credits transferred. It was easy since CUD has a partnership with the University of Brock.”