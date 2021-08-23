A Frontrunner In Emergency Care

Burjeel Hospital is one of the few hospitals in Abu Dhabi with a DOH-accredited Emergency Department

One of the leading institutions in the UAE’s healthcare landscape, the Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi plays a pivotal role in offering emergency medical care. The hospital’s Emergency Department is well-equipped to cater to patients requiring urgent medical attention and functions 24 hours, seven days a week. Burjeel Hospital upholds the highest standards in Emergency Care and has in place a multi-disciplinary team of specialists. It is one of the few hospitals in the UAE to be certified by the Department of Health in Emergency Care, after the revision of guidelines in 2020. Its highly trained professionals cater to the full spectrum of medical emergencies from dehydration and high fever to more acute cases of stroke as well as cardiac episodes. Apart from receiving emergency 999 ambulance cases, the department deals with over 200 patients every day. It handles not only green and yellow cases but is also geared to meet all types of critical cases.

Dr Lalu Chacko, Medical Director of Burjeel Hospital, says, “The Emergency Department is a key area for the hospital, and it operates with the mandate to provide life-saving treatment. Our highly trained medical professionals are completely focused on attending to patients facing critical illnesses and are committed to offering outstanding service.”

Recently, an eight-month-old baby girl was brought into the Pediatric Emergency Department after swallowing a cap. As the baby was unresponsive on arrival at the hospital, the team swiftly swung into action and commenced Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation. The doctors managed to revive the baby, who was then intubated and admitted to the PICU.

An Impressive Team

A team of seasoned doctors including emergency medicine specialists, trauma surgeons, internal medicine and general practitioners make up Burjeel Hospital’s Emergency Department. Both Dr Madgi Mohamed and Dr Mahmoud Mustafa have advanced degrees in Disaster Medicine and possess the skills to work as part of a disaster response team. A majority of the nursing staff has completed the trauma nursing core course and the ESI training. The physicians, nurses and the allied health staff are adept at handling urgent cases.

Burjeel Hospital fosters a spirit of collaboration in its daily functioning. Recently, the Department handled the case of an Indian woman who came in with her finger stuck in a food blender. Dr Mohamed, head of the department, and his team quickly treated her. After the procedure full mobility of the finger was restored and the patient went home happily.

To provide advanced treatment for all medical emergencies, the Burjeel Emergency Department’s exceptional team of medical professionals rely on its state-of-the-art infrastructure that is on par with global standards. The Emergency Department is equipped with 15 beds, including one pediatric and two adult resuscitation rooms. Its high-end laboratory and imaging services enable quick diagnosis of patients coming in with symptoms of stroke and head injuries. It also has in place two Cathlabs to expeditiously assess patients experiencing Myocardial Infarction.

Protocol-driven System

“Thanks to our longstanding and extensive experience in the healthcare field, we recognize the value of every minute. We have protocol-driven systems in place that help us in delivering faster treatment to patients who seek emergency care,” said John Sunil, Regional CEO of Burjeel units.

Burjeel Hospital’s Emergency Department follows a carefully designed process to ensure a seamless experience for patients. As the healthcare entry point of the hospital, it handles the challenging task of reviewing, assessing, stabilising and sorting patients requiring different degrees of care. It is equipped with two triage rooms that decrease the waiting time to receive medical attention. With patient comfort at the heart of its activities, the staff members admit the patient to the Emergency Department and ensure necessary procedures like scans and X-Rays are conducted with minimal discomfort. The Department also handles minor injuries, fractures, burns, post-surgical emergencies and accident cases.

“Recently, 10 casualties were brought in after a bus collision. Upon arrival, all of them were quickly assessed and treated accordingly, thanks to our highly skilled medical staff and comprehensive emergency care resources. After providing treatment, they were discharged,” added Vincent Madaray, Director — Emergency Services.

Burjeel Hospital continues to successfully treat several life-threatening cases. As part of strengthening its commitment to providing the best patient care, the Emergency Department is currently in the process of increasing its beds and expanding its services. This move will bolster the hospital’s mission to provide better support to the community.