A fresh perspective

Building robust industries with state-of-the-art innovations

The sub-themes of the Expo 2020 Dubai, under ‘Opportunity’, include: tourism, investments, innovation, and exports. Individually the elements of this theme are very profound sectors for many countries’ development, even more so Uganda’s.

Uganda Industrial Research Institute (UIRI), a parastatal with the mandate to incubate industry, has been at the forefront of technology development and practical skills training, as the key cornerstones that assure enterprise creation.

At UIRI we subscribe to the definition of Innovation as, ‘practical implementation of ideas that result in the introduction of new goods or services or improvement in offering goods or services’. Our country aspires to build robust industries that employ state-of-the-art technologies that are operated by highly skilled manpower.

That is why we commissioned a model machining and manufacturing centre that has the following objectives:

- Development of a model machining and manufacturing facility that employs state-of-the-art technologies;

- Focus is on manufacturing precision machined parts and progress to implements, and eventually making machines;

- Training facilities will engage in modern pedagogy using industrial-grade machines;

- Manufacturing workshops will provide a platform for apprenticeships for technicians and engineers.

This innovation can be replicated by investors who don’t have to start from scratch. The centre will cater for all the requisite manpower needs for the entrepreneurs who wish to engage in machining and manufacturing business. At same campus we have created a model textile centre, replete with a laboratory for testing yarn, fibres, and fabrics.

— Prof Charles Kwesiga is the Executive Director of UIRI