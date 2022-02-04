A feast for your tastebuds

While there are plenty of restaurants catering to Pakistani, Indian and Bangladeshi cuisine in the UAE, it is rare to find Sri Lankan restaurants, who are known for indulging into tasting varieties of food. This was a long-awaited need for a decent Sri Lankan eatery, where families and friends could visit and satiate in delicious Sri Lankan cuisine, prepared with aromatic spices. Located in Hamdan Street between Salam Street and Najda Street junctions, Paprika Restaurant is one of the most trusted destinations in Abu Dhabi for some of the best dishes in Sri Lankan cuisine, alongside selected Indian and Chinese dishes.

Paprika offers to customise the levels of spice to suit the taste preferences of diners from different countries, so that they can enjoy the flavours of Sri Lanka at ease. Established in 2016, the restaurant was originally set on Airport Road in Abu Dhabi, then moved to Hamdan Street in 2019 for a more spacious, easily accessible location in the heart of the city. The new venue offers diners a perfect ambience, so guests can indulge in unlimited options of food. Apart from native Sri Lankans, the customers range from Arabs, Indians, Pakistanis and Filipinos to Far-Easterners, Europeans and Westerners who find Paprika the best destination in Abu Dhabi for the most authentic variety of Sri Lankan food, along with selected Indian and Chinese cuisines at reasonable prices.

Paprika’s menu includes everything from regular rice and curry, fried rice and biryani to exclusive dishes such as koththu rotti, idiyappa koththu, pittu koththu, dolphin koththu and hoppers. Its mouthwatering spicy devilled chicken, devilled prawn, devilled cuttlefish, and pittu babath are the most preferred among customers. The selection of quick bites ranges from egg rotti, beef rotti, vegetable rotti, coconut rotti, seeni sambol bun, plain hoppers, egg hoppers, roast paan, and maalu paan to kimbula banis, Chinese roll, cutlet, patties, samosa, levariya, and wattalappam. Visitors can also tuck into the signature Sri Lankan dish, lamprais. The dish consists of a specially cooked curry (chicken or fish), ash plantain with brinjal, seeni sambol, green peas, carrot, potatoes with cashew, onion acharu, hard boiled and fried egg, and cutlet, put together with rice that is specially boiled in aromatic spices and wrapped in banana leaves. Paprika Restaurant has earned credibility in the Abu Dhabi market to the extent that it has been serving Sri Lankan Embassy for its various events and occasions.

