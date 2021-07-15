A decade of leading healthy food habits in UAE

With highest quality ingredients and nutritious meal plans, Kcal helps you achieve the health results that you are looking for

Healthy F&B concept, Kcal, has been providing the best healthy, simple and accessible food solutions to UAE residents for the last 10 years. This wholesome food provider, brings to you a destination for simple, accessible, and nutritious meals filled with calorie-controlled recipes that is engrained from the multicultural residences of the UAE. Kcal’s products reflect how the brand meets the highest standard with the consistent quality of food and service, which allows it to retain its successful position in the market.

Kcal offers three arms to eating healthy, meal-plans, restaurants and the option to order online daily.

With its calorie-controlled meal plans, you have the freedom to choose what plan is right for you and receive a health consultation from the in-house expert nutritionist to ensure that the results you are looking for are achieved.

If you are dining in or ordering online, each meal offers transparency, showcasing the macro and micro ingredients as well as the calories. Kcal only uses the highest quality ingredients in each dish making sure its consumers receive nutritionally dense food every time.

There is no need to spend time thinking about what next meal you have to prepare as the brand gives you the power to choose what healthy meal to consume for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Kcal also offers a range of healthy and balanced drinks like Blue Acai Peanut shakes, Super Greens juice blend and a simple but healthy infused water.

In all the meal plans and restaurants, you will discover an encyclopedia of international flavours, filled with calorie-controlled dishes. All recipes have been conceptualised by Kcal’s expert nutritional and chef team.

Mark Carroll, founder and CEO of Kcal, explains how the trusted provider of healthy food takes charge of your wellness. Excerpts from the interview:

How is Kcal different from other healthy cuisine restaurants/meal plans?

Kcal has been providing healthy, simple and accessible food solutions to UAE residents for over 10 years, transforming tens of thousands of lifestyles through healthy meals via our dine-in restaurants, grab and go items, online orders and monthly meal plans.

The quality and consistency of our food is important to us as is the variety and flexibility of the plan, which alone sets us apart from other meal plan providers.

Kcal allows you to take charge of your health and wellness without compromising on quality or choice. We’re here to help you make simple, sustainable lifestyle changes so you look and feel better than ever.

How were Kcal’s menu and meal plans designed?

The menu is, and always has been, biased towards nutrition and convenience, with an abundance of healthy high protein, low carb meal options with 100 per cent transparency on every single item.

At Kcal, we have an in-house team of expert nutritionists and talented chefs who work in unison to build and constantly evolve both our restaurant menu and our bespoke meal plans.

With over 800 dishes to choose from, our meal plans are in abundance of variety and innovation. Our handpicked menus are inspired by our multicultural hometown of Dubai.

Our meal plans start from as little as Dh158 per day and are tailored to each and every one of our customer’s needs.

For more information or to review the menu, please visit www.kcallife.com.