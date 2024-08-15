A Confluence of Comfort and Care

Dr. Karthik Narayan R, Managing Director, Athulya Senior Care.

Athulya Senior Care, a prominent assisted living provider in India, operates across five cities in the southern part of India with 10 state-of-the-art facilities for seniors. Renowned for its holistic senior care, Athulya offers personalised care plans and services tailored to the unique needs of each senior. With a focus on physical, emotional, and social well-being, Athulya utilises the latest medical advancements and therapeutic techniques, creating a nurturing environment that promotes dignity, independence, and quality of life for all residents in their golden years. Recently, Athulya Senior Care was honored with the ‘Most Preferred Senior Care’ award at the ET Business Awards 2024, a testament to its commitment to excellence and quality in senior care.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Karthik Narayan R, Managing Director at Athulya Senior Care emphasises the importance of creating a home-like environment where seniors can thrive physically, emotionally, and socially.

What is the current state of the senior care industry?

The senior care industry is experiencing significant growth globally due to the increasing aging population. In India, it is projected to reach approximately $12 billion by 2030. There is a growing demand for specialised care services that cater to the unique needs of seniors, including assisted living, transition care, memory care, and rehabilitation services. Advances in healthcare and a focus on quality of life are driving innovations in this sector.

What challenges does the senior care industry face?

The industry faces several challenges, including a shortage of skilled caregivers, the need for continuous training and education, rising operational costs, and ensuring high standards of care. Additionally, there is a need to address the emotional and social needs of seniors, which are as crucial as their physical well-being.

How does Athulya Senior Care address these challenges?

Athulya Senior Care adopts a holistic approach to senior care, focusing on physical, emotional, and social well-being. They provide continuous training to caregivers to ensure they are equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge. Athulya also employs technology to enhance care delivery and streamline operations, making care more efficient and cost-effective.

What services does Athulya Senior Care offer?

Athulya Senior Care offers a comprehensive range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of seniors. It provides a supportive environment where seniors can live independently while receiving assistance with daily activities such as bathing, dressing, medication management, and mobility. The facilities are designed to ensure safety and comfort, featuring emergency call systems, nutritious meals, housekeeping, and recreational activities that promote social engagement and mental stimulation.

For seniors with Alzheimer's, dementia, and other cognitive impairments, Athulya offers specialised memory care programs that create a secure and structured environment to minimise stress and confusion. Trained staff use therapeutic techniques and activities to enhance cognitive function, memory recall, and overall quality of life, with facilities designed to be calming and safe, preventing wandering and promoting a sense of familiarity. Athulya also provides comprehensive rehabilitation services, including post-surgery recovery, physiotherapy, and occupational therapy, aimed at helping seniors regain strength, mobility, and independence.

Individualised rehabilitation plans are developed by experienced therapists who work closely with residents to achieve their recovery goals, utilising modern rehabilitation equipment and therapy rooms. Compassionate palliative and hospice care are available for seniors with serious illnesses or at the end of life, focusing on comfort, pain management, and emotional support, ensuring residents can spend their final days with dignity and peace. Multidisciplinary teams, including doctors, nurses, social workers, and spiritual counselors, address the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of residents and their families.

Respite care includes all services available to long-term residents, such as assistance with daily activities, medical care, and participation in social and recreational activities. How does Athulya ensure the quality of its services? Athulya Senior Care ensures high-quality services through several practices and protocols implemented for the benefit of seniors. Each resident at Athulya receives a customised care plan tailored to their specific needs, preferences, and health conditions. These plans are developed in collaboration with healthcare professionals, residents, and their families, with regular assessments conducted to update and adjust care plans as needed, ensuring that each resident receives the appropriate level of care and support. The team at Athulya is highly trained to ensure they understand senior care in depth. Continuous education and training programs are in place to keep the staff updated with the latest care practices, medical advancements, and techniques, ensuring that residents receive the best possible care. All the facilities at Athulya are designed to provide a comfortable, safe, and nurturing environment for seniors. The living spaces are equipped with modern amenities, including accessible bathrooms, comfortable furnishings, and emergency call systems. Routine health checks and assessments are conducted to monitor the well-being of residents, including vital signs monitoring, medication reviews, and evaluations of physical and cognitive functions. Regular family meetings, updates on residents' progress, and involvement in care planning help ensure that families are informed and engaged. What sets Athulya Senior Care apart from other senior care providers? Athulya Senior Care stands out due to its promise of holistic care, innovative use of technology, and a strong focus on the emotional and social well-being of its residents. The dedication and compassion from the team makes sure that seniors receive personalised care in a nurturing and supportive environment. Athulya's comprehensive range of services allows them to cater to various needs, providing a continuum of care that adapts as residents' requirements change. What is the future of Athulya in terms of the NRI market?

The future of Athulya Senior Care in the NRI market looks promising with significant growth and expansion on the horizon. As the number of NRIs seeking quality senior care options for their aging parents in India continues to rise, Athulya is well-positioned to meet this demand. Offering specialised services that cater to both the medical and emotional needs of seniors, Athulya plans to expand into more cities and enhance its facilities with advanced technology and international standards.