A Bright Future

Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 10:12 AM Last updated: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 10:14 AM

Loughborough Grammar School (LGS) was founded in 1495 and is one of the ten oldest independent boys’ schools in the country. The school educates some 880 boys, including 76 boarders, from the ages of 10-18. The success of the boarding community has been an enriching part of LGS for much of its long history. The institute’s boarding is a concentration of the very best the school offers, condensed into two wonderfully welcoming houses within the campus. We also provide the flexibility of either termly or weekly boarding; with the option of staying on campus during exeat weekends. The housemasters arrange a varied programme of non-academic activities for boarders at evenings and weekends, which includes sports clubs, mountain biking, ten-pin bowling, going to watch professional football and rugby events, and regular visits to London. Academic achievement has always been our focus, as examination grades open doors and our results speak for themselves. However, our ambition for every boy is much broader. LGS boys have unparalleled opportunity to develop their passions and skills and acquire the emotional intelligence needed to thrive in the world and grow into young men of character. Just like the day pupils, boarders are also provided support individually, cared for, and cared about, and encouraged to make the most of all the opportunities that such a high-achieving school provides.

Co-curricular choice is enhanced by the Thomas Burton Award scheme; a unique programme under the core strands of ‘Hands, Heads and Heart’, which blends sports, music, drama as well as over 100 clubs, embracing everything from beekeeping to flying drones.

Everywhere you look, you will discover a school bursting with activity, where boys have huge respect for the varied talents of their peers and learn as much outside the classroom as within.

It is this happy fusion of work and play which is our implicit hallmark.