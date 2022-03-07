A BENCHMARK FOR QUALITY and CONSUMER SAFETY

If you are looking for an assortment of Indian breakfast choices with a stunning view of the Blue-waters, don’t miss the spread at Bombay Bungalow in JBR Walk
SGS is the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. Recognised as the global benchmark for quality and integrity, SGS has over 96,000 employees operating a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.
SGS has been continually invested in the region supporting the trade and economy, local governments and most importantly, the safety of the end consumers through persistent support interventions
ENSURING CONSUMER SAFETY AND PRODUCT COMPLIANCE
With state-of-the-art testing laboratories accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 equipped with latest high-tech equipment and qualified laboratory professionals, SGS supports the community in ensuring the consumer safety as per regional and international standards. The Center of Excellence — SGS MultiLab facility spanning over 14000 sq ft with extensive testing capabilities including food and beverage, cosmetics personal and home care, halal testing, paints, textiles, tobacco, electrical and electronics equipment SGS continues to invest in building a knowledge-based society where the consumer is able to make informed decisions keeping consumer safety at center stage. Supporting various product compliance and certification programs, SGS works with the local governments to ensure that the products imported and sold in the region are safe and compliant as per regional and international standards to ensure necessary product safety and compliance.
SGS remains committed towards building a better, safer community interconnected with the global trade map.
TRADE FACILITATION AND SPEED TO MARKET
With various trade certification and compliance programs, SGS helps smooth custom and border clearances enabling faster reach of the products into the region by seamless implementation of the conformity assessment and certification programs integrated with the clearance process.
Verified Exporter Program is another such initiative where SGS has partnered with the Dubai Economy and Tourism, Government of Dubai to validate exporters out of the region. This massively helps builds trust and validates credible trade entities operating out of Dubai and selling to the world markets.
QUALITY ASSURANCE
SGS has various inspection and testing services available and deep industry expertise to support the manufacturing and trade industry to validate and assure necessary quality control and systems as per the required standards and limits.
PROTECTING TRADE
With inspection, sampling and surveys of the trade consignments, the trade is continually protected against supply of non-conforming or fraudulent product consignment as per agreed and regional standard requirements.
