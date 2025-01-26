A 76-year Journey Towards Global Leadership

The President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspecting an Honour Guard in Abu Dhabi on February 13, 2024. — AFP

As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, marking the adoption of its Constitution on January 26, 1950, the nation is positioned to play a critical leadership role in the global political and economic arena after a remarkable journey from a newly independent country to the world’s most populous nation and the fifth-largest economy.

With a population surpassing 1.4 billion and a GDP nearing $3.9 trillion, India’s growth story is characterised by significant advancements in key sectors such as the economy, education, healthcare, technology, and social progress.

A potential superpower

Since gaining independence in 1947 and becoming a sovereign democratic republic in 1950, India has made tremendous strides. It now boasts the world’s third-largest military expenditure and the second-largest armed forces, solidifying its status as a prominent regional power and a potential superpower in the evolving global landscape.

India's active participation in various intergovernmental organisations, including the United Nations, Asian Development Bank, BRICS, Quad, I2U2 (a coalition of India, Israel, the UAE, and the US), and the G-20, underscores its influential role in international diplomacy. As a founding member of the Non-Aligned Movement, India continues to play a significant part in global governance, being involved in institutions like the East Asia Summit, World Trade Organisation, and International Monetary Fund.

The Modi effect

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, India has undergone a substantial transformation in its diplomatic landscape. Modi's government has adopted a proactive approach to foreign policy, emphasizing a multi-aligned strategy that seeks to enhance India’s global standing across various domains — including economic, strategic, and cultural spheres.

India has successfully repositioned itself as a global force through a multi-faceted diplomatic approach. By balancing relationships with major powers, advocating for the Global South, enhancing economic ties, and leveraging cultural diplomacy, Modi has elevated India’s stature on the world stage. As India continues to navigate complex global challenges, these diplomatic initiatives will be crucial in solidifying its influence and fostering a more equitable international order.

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose before their meeting at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on September 9, 2024. — AFP

Multi-alignment

One of the most significant changes in India’s foreign policy under Modi has been the shift from a traditional non-aligned stance to a more dynamic multi-alignment approach. This strategy allows India to forge issue-based partnerships rather than adhering strictly to ideological blocs. By engaging with multiple global powers — including the United States, Russia, Japan, and European nations — India has positioned itself as a pivotal player in international diplomacy.

Vaccine diplomacy

For instance, Modi's government has strengthened ties with the United States through initiatives like the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), which includes Japan and Australia. This partnership focuses on regional security and economic cooperation, addressing the strategic challenges posed by China in the Indo-Pacific region. Modi has also cultivated India’s role as a leader among developing nations, often referred to as the Global South. The Prime Minister has championed initiatives that amplify the voices of these nations in global forums. India's hosting of the G20 Summit in 2023, which included the African Union as a permanent member, marked a significant step in enhancing the representation of the Global South in global governance. India’s vaccine diplomacy during the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted India’s commitment to supporting developing countries. By supplying vaccines and medical assistance, India reinforced its position as a responsible global player, fostering goodwill and strengthening bilateral ties with numerous nations.

An aerial view shows the Namma Metro train of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), riding over a flyover in Bengaluru on January 2, 2025. — AFP

Economic diplomacy

Economic diplomacy has been a cornerstone of Modi's foreign policy. The government has actively pursued trade agreements and partnerships to boost India’s economic growth. The "Make in India" initiative aims to attract foreign investment and enhance domestic manufacturing capabilities, making India a vital participant in global supply chains.

Additionally, Modi's efforts to strengthen ties with key trading partners — such as the United States, the European Union, and ASEAN countries — have resulted in enhanced bilateral trade agreements. This economic diplomacy not only boosts India’s GDP but also enhances its leverage in international negotiations.

Modi's government has recognised the importance of cultural diplomacy in enhancing India's global image. Initiatives such as International Yoga Day have been instrumental in promoting Indian culture and values on a global scale. By leveraging India’s rich cultural heritage, the government has sought to foster people-to-people connections that complement traditional diplomatic efforts.

Moreover, India’s participation in international forums and cultural exchanges has further solidified its soft power, allowing it to build a more favourable international perception.

Geopolitical strategy

India’s foreign policy under Modi has also focused on enhancing regional stability and security. Initiatives like the "Act East" policy and the "Neighbourhood First" strategy aim to strengthen ties with neighboring countries and establish India as a regional leader. By engaging actively with South Asian nations, as well as countries in Southeast Asia, India has sought to counterbalance the influence of China in these regions. In addition, India’s active participation in multilateral forums like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the BRICS group has allowed it to address regional security concerns collaboratively, enhancing its role as a stabilizing force in Asia. Leader of Global South In recent years, India has emerged as a leader of the Global South, positioning itself as a bridge between Western powers and developing nations. India's hosting of the G20 Summit in 2023 was a landmark moment, marking the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member. This initiative not only elevated the representation of the Global South in global governance but also showcased India's growing diplomatic clout. Technological development India's economic landscape has evolved significantly, with the nation positioning itself as a key player in various sectors, including space technology, global trade, and cybersecurity. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made remarkable achievements, from launching cost-effective missions like the Mars Orbiter Mission to successfully docking satellites in the SpaDeX experiment. This technological prowess not only advances scientific research but also establishes India as a prominent space power. Veteran diplomats argue that India’s achievements warrant a permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC). The current structure, dominated by five permanent members, is seen as outdated and no longer reflective of the geopolitical realities of the 21st century. India's bid for permanent membership has garnered support from key global players, including the UAE, underscoring its strategic importance. Neighbourhood-first strategy India’s foreign policy has also embraced a "Neighbourhood First" strategy, prioritising relationships with neighboring countries through organisations like SAARC while simultaneously reaching out to East and Southeast Asian nations. The country has maintained strategic ambiguity regarding its nuclear policy and has sought to strengthen ties with the United States, the European Union, Japan, Israel, and Brazil. This diversification of partnerships reflects India's commitment to enhancing its global standing while addressing contemporary security challenges, including energy security. India's growing military relationship with Israel, alongside its historical ties with Russia, showcases its strategic balancing act in an increasingly complex international environment. India's performance in various global indices serves as a barometer for its successes and challenges. In the Climate Change Performance Index 2024, India ranks 7th, while it holds the 42nd position in the International IP Index 2024. The Global Soft Power Index places India at 29th, reflecting a slight decline from the previous year. In terms of overall global peace and security, India ranks 14th in the Global Terrorism Index 2024, while its position in the Global Innovation Index stands at 39th. As India celebrates its 76th Republic Day, it stands as a symbol of hope and resilience. The nation’s robust economic growth, technological advancements, and commitment to social development highlight its potential as a key player on the global stage. While challenges remain, the path forward is promising, driven by the collective efforts of the government, private sector, and civil society. India's remarkable journey since 1950, marked by both achievements and challenges, serves as an inspiring narrative of a nation poised to shape its future on the global stage. As it aspires to become one of the top three global economies by 2030, India must embrace inclusivity, sustainability, and innovation as core principles. With its youthful population and technological prowess, India is uniquely positioned to enter a new era of growth and opportunity. By addressing existing disparities and fostering inclusive development, the nation can ensure that the benefits of its growth reach every citizen, thereby fulfilling its promise as a leading global power in the years to come.

