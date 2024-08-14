A 46-Year Old Legacy of Authentic Pakistani Cuisine

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 1:00 PM

When it comes to Pakistani restaurants in the UAE, perhaps the first name that comes to mind is Daily Restaurant a haven of “Desi food” serving people for 46 years. A family-owned restaurant, the restaurant offers one of the finest traditional Pakistani foods, such as Nihari, Biryani, Kebabs, and more. As one goes through the menu, the choice is hard to make as everything sounds delicious beyond measure. From Nihari cooked in a traditional pot (degh) for six hours, the hand chopped fine mince kebabs, karahi, aromatic biryani, and traditional daal, to a wide selection of traditional deserts like jalebi and gulab jamun, to name a few, the menu offers an extensive choice to the vegetarian and non-vegetarian food lovers.

Initially, the restaurant was founded by Abdul Rehman Khan in 1978 as “Delhi Restaurant” on Ysuf Bakar Road, Deira Dubai.

In 1997 however, Khan furthered its success with Daily Restaurant in eight locations. The business is run by Rehman Khan and his sons (Zoeb Rehman, Saad Rehman, Navaid Rehman, Junaid Rehman and Shoaib Rehman.)

“We cater to communities from all parts of the world. Our main clients are families from all backgrounds and all nationalities. Our competitive prices and uncompromised food quality attract people from all walks of life.”

The restaurant currently employs about 150 employees across all locations. While the restaurant continues to build a newer team, they have employees still working for the past 40 years.

“At Daily, our employees are our family and we share and support each other during all times of success and difficulties both at an individual and organisation level.” The head chef employed at the restaurant at its inception was none other than a close family friend of Rehman Khan.

Wasi Ustad was the first head chef who started working at the restaurant, and some forty years later, today the team of chefs comprise his very skilful sons and nephews.

“Our recipes have been locked down and preserved since the time Rehman and Wasi Ustaad started the Daily Restaurant journey in 1978”. Over the years the restaurant menu has stayed very consistent with only a few minor changes that were required with the changing times. To this day the restaurant boasts of its daily specials on specific days. “Our most popular days are Thursdays and Sundays when we serve paya an ethnic dish from Pakistan. This is a tradition we have preserved since the restaurant started some forty years ago.” Since there are no major changes in the menu, the management makes very few changes according to the demands of the customers depending on the location. The restaurant is one of the few restaurants in Dubai that exclusively work with only one pakwan family. This is a major factor in maintaining their quality. “The restaurant business can be a difficult industry where we require continuous improvement and dedication to give our customers the best service possible. We strive to provide the best in customers. We take customer feedback very seriously and push to continuously improve on it.” It is the consistency of quality that has made the restaurant a favourite amongst many celebrities who visit the UAE. The restaurant has hosted many renowned Pakistani and Indian celebrities including cricketers and film stars. Corporate individuals and entities have also become a growing part of the restaurant’s customer base.

“The journey of our restaurant has evolved over the years. As our business grew we as owners of this business also learnt and evolved over the years. It gives our family great joy to see our satisfied customers. What started as a single restaurant some 46 years ago is now a symbol of quality and perfection in Pakistani food. We have eight branches in Dubai and we hope to expand soon by opening new branches in other Emirates.”