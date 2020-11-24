KONE: The world’s first elevator series with built-in connectivity and easy to activate solutions

Today, the world is witnessing a rapid and fierce digital transformation and KONE is positioning itself as part of this move with its groundbreaking invention, KONE DX Class. DX standing for digital experience, KONE is revolutionising the role of elevators as we know it with built-in connectivity. DX Class brings a new user experience to life through the integration of design, technology, apps, and a plethora of services provided by KONE or third parties. Without a doubt, these smart elevators will increase the attractiveness and the value of buildings throughout their lifetime.



KONE DX Class Elevators is the rise of a new era for the industry. These elevators mark a shift from a closed elevator system to an open one. Configured to digitally talk to other systems and services in the building, they serve as a pathway into smart buildings with the ability to adapt and upgrade the elevator experience according to needs now and in the future, as digital services and solutions become available. Redefining the role of elevators, KONE DX Class serves as an integrated platform offering connected experiences extending from the lobby throughout the building.



The game-changing KONE DX Class is bound to transform how people experience elevators. The elevators provide a wide range of digital design options including sound and lighting options transforming the ambience and the interiors look and feel, in addition to anti-stain, anti-scratch, and anti-bacterial surface material for health and well-being.



Furthermore, the smart elevators’ connectivity features allow people to make elevator calls through their smartphones, in addition to integrating the elevator’s status data with the building’s management system for smooth and effortless monitoring and troubleshooting with KONE 24/7 Connected Services.



KONE DX Class: Unveiling a breakthrough in the industry



In today’s digitalised world, we are delighted to raise the bar high as market leaders in the industry by launching KONE DX Class. The Middle East and Africa is a promising region that pursuits building innovative, green, and smart cities and here is where KONE DX Class is bound to create a digital revolution and to support the vision of building sustainable cities in the region.



What we are bringing to the market is not just a new elevator range, but a whole new digital experience and solution concept. KONE DX Class revolutionises the role of elevators in future smart buildings: the elevator is no longer merely a way to travel between floors, but an integrated platform that offers ambient and connected experiences. With a platform approach, we combine a physical elevator and digital solutions in a way that creates upgradeability, unlike anything else in the industry. With built-in connectivity and new digital solutions and apps that can be activated, KONE DX Class answers the needs of today and tomorrow, opening the doors to multiple opportunities to smarter and connected cities in MEA region.