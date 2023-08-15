75 Years of Ashok Leyland

The company is a pioneer for bus manufacturing facility in the UAE and other countries

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 11:37 AM

Ashok Leyland, established in 1948, celebrates 75 years of its journey in mobility. The company’s commitment to innovation has spurred not only economic growth but also social mobility, making them an indispensable partner in the journey towards prosperity since India’s independence. By providing essential transportation solutions for industries, agriculture and commerce, Ashok Leyland has facilitated the efficient movement of goods and people across the country. The company’s robust vehicles have enabled the expansion of supply chains, bolstering economic activities in both urban and rural regions. Additionally, Ashok Leyland’s technological innovations and employment opportunities have fostered skill development and economic empowerment, contributing to the nation's overall progress.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Executive Chairman

Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is the second largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and the fourth largest manufacturer of buses globally. The $4.5 billion company has nine manufacturing plants spread across India, UAE, UK and is present across 50 countries. Ashok Leyland has a product range of 2.5T GVW (Gross Vehicle Weight) to 55T GW (Gross Trailer Weight) in trucks, nine to 80-seater buses, vehicles for defence and special applications, diesel engines for industrial, genset, and marine applications.

The company has a strong legacy of introducing industry-first solutions with technologies like the Inline pump for BS-III engines and the unique i-EGR technology for BS-IV engines. With a passion for furthering the legacy and creating differentiated solutions, the company indigenously developed a revolutionary BS-VI technology i-Gen6 and is now foraying into the alternative fuel technology product space.

Ashok Leyland enjoys a longstanding presence in the UAE, serving the Middle East region for over four decades. Ever since the opening of the Ras Al Khaimah plant in 2009, Ashok Leyland has come a long way in being part of the country’s economic and social development. From an initial capacity of 2,000 buses per annum, the factory has enhanced its capacity by three times and now stands at 6,000 per annum. The product's reliability and lowest total cost of ownership has made it the most preferred brand. The Ashok Leyland plant at Ras Al Khaimah has an in-house product development and sourcing unit ensuring the flexibility of products to adapt to various applications and markets making the brand poised to grow beyond the UAE into regional export markets.

In the commercial vehicle industry, Ashok Leyland has one of the largest and fastest-growing networks with over 52,800+ touchpoints globally. The company’s aftermarket products and solutions bring together comprehensive coverage, proactive service and rapid response in a wide gamut of solutions.

Ashok Leyland is committed to its environment, social, and governance agendas and is driving various initiatives under all these categories. Every company decision is always taken, considering the values of sustainability and a socially responsible approach to fulfilling its mission of inclusive growth. The Corporate Social Responsibility initiative at Ashok Leyland aims to improve the lives of the communities that have formed the bedrock of its success.

With an endeavour to serve its stakeholders, Ashok Leyland is constantly innovating and evolving, by never settling or stopping. Every new milestone now dares the company to dream bigger. This time, to revolutionise and create path-breaking innovative technologies that redefine the future of mobility; in-line with the brand philosophy of ‘No Dream Too Far’.