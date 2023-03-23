500 Pakistanis to unite with loved ones

On the occasion of Pakistan Resolution Day GCC Legal Consultants announces to facilitate the citizens of Pakistan with the out pass and air tickets to rejoin their families

Published: Thu 23 Mar 2023, 10:39 AM

The UAE is one of the most sought-after destinations for expatriates around the world. With its thriving economy, high standard of living, and a multitude of job opportunities, it is no surprise that the country attracts millions of people every year. Pakistanis are no exception to this trend, with over 1.5 million Pakistanis residing in the UAE. However, living in a foreign country comes with its own set of challenges, and often, these challenges manifest in legal disputes and issues.

Usman Khan, Chief Executive Officer, GCC Legal Consultants

Enter GCC Legal Consultants, a recently established legal consultant firm operating in the UAE that specialises in helping Pakistanis navigate the legal system and assisting them in issues arising out of a myriad of situations. GCC Legal Consultants has become a beacon of hope for many Pakistanis who find themselves struggling with legal issues in the UAE. With an in-house team of experienced lawyers and legal consultants, the firm has a vision to successfully resolve numerous cases for its clients, earning a reputation for being one of the most reliable and trustworthy legal consultants in the country. The UAE has strict laws and regulations, and sometimes, due to unforeseen circumstances, Pakistanis may find themselves on the wrong side of the law, often due to a lack of understanding of local customs and traditions. GCC Legal Consultants helps to bridge this gap by providing legal representation to clients and negotiating with the authorities to reduce fines and penalties.

Welcome News

On the auspicious occasion of the Pakistan Resolution Day, GCC Legal Consultants announced that it had secured the release of 500 Pakistanis, obtaining ‘Out Pass’ and air tickets and ensuring their safe return back to their homeland. In fact, the organisation said that around 35 to 40 Pakistanis had already successfully arrived home, bringing a smile and joy to the families that had been waiting for their return.

One such lucky individual is Mohsin A. M, a Pakistani who saw his ordeal end as he received his ‘Out Pass’ and air ticket through the support of GCC Legal Consultants. In his own words, it was a dream come true, and one that completely took him by surprise with how fast and smoothly everything was managed after trying for so long previously to no avail. He said: “I had been living jobless in Dubai for one and a half year. I had no job and no money to eat or to arrange for my out pass and air fare. I must thank GCC Legal Consultants who have arranged out pass for me and also paid for my air fare, as you can see. Now I can finally go home, and be with my loved ones.”

Mohsin is not the first nor is he the last as the organisation continues in its commitment to bridging a gap between those in need of help and the authorities. Usman Khan, CEO of GCC Legal Consultants, paid special thanks to The President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai for their support in ensuring the smooth functioning of the process.

The firm helps their clients in criminal cases, family cases, overstay cases, absconder cases, labour issues, clearing dead bodies, and sending them home. The firm is committed to building a bridge between the people and the authorities, facilitating those less fortunate who do not have the means and access to get justice.

Family Court Issues

GCC Legal Consultants can help Pakistani families to navigate family court proceedings, including divorce, child custody, and child support cases. The firm can provide legal representation and guidance on how to negotiate with the other party, and can also assist with drafting legal documents and appearing in court. In family cases, the firm has in-house legal experts to help resolve issues related to divorce, child custody, and alimony. GCC Legal Consultants provides expert legal advice and representation to clients, ensuring that their rights are protected and that they receive a fair outcome.

Visa Overstay Issues

Another common legal issue faced by Pakistanis in the UAE is visa overstay. Many Pakistanis in the country are employed on temporary visas, and it is not uncommon for these visas to expire before the worker is able to secure a new one. GCC Legal Consultants can help workers who are facing visa overstay issues by providing legal representation and guidance on how to negotiate with the authorities.

GCC Legal Consultants offers legal guidance to resolve overstay issues by presenting the case to the authorities and helping clients obtain the necessary documents to legalise their stay in the country.

Rental Issues

Many Pakistanis in the UAE rent apartments or other housing, and this can lead to legal issues such as disputes with landlords, eviction proceedings, and unpaid rent. GCC Legal Consultants can help Pakistani tenants to negotiate with their landlords and to understand their rights and responsibilities under the UAE law. The firm can also provide legal representation in eviction proceedings, and can help tenants to recover unpaid rent or other damages.

Absconder Issues

Absconding from work is a serious offense in the UAE and can result in heavy fines, imprisonment, and even deportation. GCC Legal Consultants can help Pakistanis who are facing absconder issues by providing legal representation and guidance on how to negotiate with their employers and the authorities. The firm can also help workers to avoid the worst consequences of absconding by arranging for a legal settlement with their employers, which can reduce or eliminate the fines and other penalties associated with the offense. The firm provides legal expertise to help clients resolve absconder cases by negotiating with employers and the authorities, ensuring that their clients are not unfairly penalised.

Labour Issues

One of the most common legal issues faced by Pakistanis in the UAE is labour disputes. Many Pakistani workers in the UAE are employed in the construction and service industries, where they may face difficult working conditions and unpaid wages. GCC Legal Consultants provides legal representation for Pakistani workers who are experiencing these kinds of issues. The firm helps workers to negotiate with their employers, file complaints with the labor department, and even take legal action in court if necessary.

Labour issues, including non-payment of salaries, among other related issues, can also arise. Most of the time, the vicitms do not have the means or the access to authorities to have their cases heard. GCC Legal Consultants provides legal assistance to these workers, ensuring that their rights are protected, and that they receive the compensation and redressal they are entitled to.

Clearing Dead Bodies

Another unique service provided by GCC Legal Consultants is helping Pakistani families to clear and transport the bodies of deceased loved ones back to Pakistan. This is a particularly difficult and sensitive issue, but the firm has experience in dealing with the various authorities involved and can help families to navigate the process. The firm can provide assistance with all aspects of the process, including obtaining the necessary paperwork and permissions, arranging for transportation, and ensuring that the process is carried out with dignity and respect. GCC Legal Consultants provides a compassionate and efficient service to help families repatriate the remains of their loved ones back to Pakistan, ensuring that the process is carried out smoothly and without any

Criminal Case Issues

Finally, GCC Legal Consultants can help Pakistanis who are facing criminal charges in the UAE. The firm can provide legal representation and guidance on how to negotiate with the authorities, and can also help defendants to prepare a strong defense case. With years of experience in the UAE legal system, the firm has a deep understanding of the local laws and procedures, and can present the cases to the authorities in a way that helps their clients. The firm’s approach is simple but effective: to provide personalised legal services tailored to the needs of each individual client. From the moment a client walks through the door, they are met with a team of legal experts who take the time to understand their situation, assess their legal options, and guide them through the entire legal process.

Celebrities hail the initiative calling it a positive step

Stars and luminaries of the screen acknowledge the Rulers, the UAE Government and GCC Legal Consultants for this 2023 initiative and say that overall humanity benefits through this noble project and they will play their role to make the programme more successful.

Testimonial

