50 years of empathy, tolerance and development

Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman and Founder KEF Holdings, Meitra Hospital and Faizal & Shabana Foundation

Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman and Founder KEF Holdings, Meitra Hospital and Faizal & Shabana Foundation on the key ingredients behind the success of the UAE

When you look at the number 50 from the nation’s perspective, it feels like a drop in the ocean, for there are many nations that have existed for centuries. But when you look at the sustainable impact that our nation, the UAE has made in just fifty years on millions and millions of lives in and around the world, the result is astounding!

The UAE has shown the world what happens when you govern with purity of intensions and tolerance towards every person, race, colour, sex and creed. The UAE is the biggest example of what great successes a nation can achieve in every field, when everyone is welcome and given an opportunity to excel in life.

The UAE has always been and will be at the helm of innovation and breakthrough because the nation under-stands the importance of creating solutions for a better future for everyone, everywhere.

KEF holdings, a home-grown conglomerate was launched in the UAE in 1995, with my ambition grounded in positively impacting others. We have been doing so for almost three decades now, as we continue to draw inspiration from the great leadership of the UAE, that guides all of us.

For a young lad in early 90s, the UAE became the other homeland, who understood my passion, fuelled my ideas and let me explore the world of possibilities, helping me create the businesses that has been creating sustainable solutions to world problems ever since.

On this landmark occasion of the 50th National Day, I would like to re¬mind everyone to take a minute and feel pride in this great nation. I would like to wish my heartiest congratulations to the great leadership of the UAE and to everybody — Emirati and expats — who calls this melting pot of love, culture and tolerance their home.