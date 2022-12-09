50 Years Of Cruising Together

Paul Willis, President, Al-Futtaim Automotive

Published: Fri 9 Dec 2022, 10:53 AM

Spanning across fifty years of deep ties, the relationship between the UAE and Japan has thrived and grown stronger each year. Over the years, one company in the automotive sector that has personified the durability and strength of this bond has been Al-Futtaim Automotive, the key representatives of Japan’s most iconic brands and global automotive prowess —Toyota, Lexus and Honda.

The genesis of this collaboration is older than even the origin of the UAE as we know it today. Officially appointed as the UAE representatives of Toyota since 1955, Al-Futtaim Automotive was the spark behind many automotive successes and dealerships that soon followed across the region. And the rest, as they say is history. It was the spark that led to the blossoming of a wave of technology that swept across the sand dunes, changing them into an oasis of innovation and possibility.

Once again, it was Al-Futtaim Automotive that led the way in terms of innovation and cutting-edge technology that was inspired and steered by the UAE’s sustainability mission. It was one of the pioneering brands that introduced hybrid and electric vehicles from Japan to the region. Today, Al-Futtaim Automotive is a proud purveyor of one of the largest ranges of hybrid and electric vehicles running on the nation’s roads.

And the best is yet to come. In a continuing ode to Japan’s innovation and motorsport credentials, Al-Futtaim Toyota will usher in another new chapter in its iconic legacy by launching the region’s first ever Toyota Motorsport Academy. The aim behind the initiative is to nurture the passion and thrills of driving, and give the UAE’s future generations a chance to fulfill their aspirations as motorsport champions.

So, sit back and take a leisurely journey with us on this landmark occasion celebrating Japan-UAE ties, through the sands of time as we look back on the path traversed, the success stories, the breakthroughs and the milestones that three Japanese automotive brands have experienced, throughout their collaborative odyssey with Al-Futtaim in the UAE.

“There is remarkable history and shared origin stories between Al-Futtaim Automotive and Japanese automotive pioneers like Toyota, Lexus and Honda in the UAE. It isn’t just our histories, but also our future that is closely intertwined, with a growing focus from Al-Futtaim and our Japanese partners on sustainable, green mobility as the right course to progress. For the next decade, we foresee the three iconic brands continuing to lead the way and being among the UAE’s most loved brands.”