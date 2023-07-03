50 Years of ADNOC Distribution

Empowering Adnoc Fueling Stations with cutting-edge technology and unmatched convenience, Gilbarco Vedeer-Root highlights its overall journey with Adnand the latest addition Future-Ready Dispensers; Latitude

Published: Mon 3 Jul 2023

Gilbarco Veeder-Root has been successfully a part of Adnoc’s journey, where Gilbarco Veeder-Root Latitude dispensers and other forecourt automation solutions, can be seen through multiple Adnoc Fueling Stations across the UAE.

Latitude dispensers follow a long tradition of innovation and enterprise that Gilbarco Veeder-Root has established for over 100 years. Engineered for efficiency and security, but designed for convenience; Latitude will exceed expectations at every step of the customer's journey.

Its modern, uniform design has been carefully crafted to enable an engaging experience that drives forecourt traffic, fosters loyalty, and grows with the business.

"We set out to design a path-breaking dispensing solution keeping in mind the future investments of our business partners," said Allen Youssef, Head of Marketing - MEA. "The result of this thoughtful design process was the Latitude fuel dispenser."

Here are some of the features that make Latitude dispensers the best solution for fuel stations with its unique design and new-age blueprint:

Powersafe Electronics that minimise dispenser breakdown.

Tamper resistance.

Easy View display to reassure consumers they’re getting exactly what they’ve paid for.

Opti-flow hydraulics with improved suction performance.

A lighted canopy that welcomes and directs customers to the next available fuelling position.

Multimedia screen with a large display that delights customers and drives the upsell.

For more information on Latitude and to book a free consultation, please visit https://www.gilbarco.com/mea/our-solutions/fuel-dispensers/latitude, or get in touch through the following email: gvr-mea-marketing@gilbarco.com