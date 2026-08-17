39 medals, one proud nation: India lights up CWG Glasgow 2026

India once again demonstrated its growing stature on the global sporting stage with a magnificent performance at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, finishing fourth in the overall medal standings with an impressive haul of 39 medals—13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze. The achievement placed India ahead of hosts Scotland and behind only Australia, England and Canada, reaffirming the nation's emergence as one of the Commonwealth’s sporting powerhouses.

The campaign was defined by resilience, consistency and remarkable individual performances. From the thunderous punches in the boxing ring to record-breaking feats in weightlifting, history-making victories in judo and inspiring displays in para-sports, India showcased the depth of talent that continues to transform its sporting landscape.

More importantly, Glasgow 2026 was not merely about medals. It was about belief, ambition and a generation of athletes proving that Indian sport has entered a bold new chapter.

Boxing Delivered a Golden Knockout

If one sport symbolised India's dominance in Glasgow, it was undoubtedly boxing.

The Indian boxing contingent produced an extraordinary performance, collecting seven gold and three silver medals to emerge as the nation's biggest medal-winning discipline. The boxers displayed exceptional skill, composure and determination, leaving little doubt about India's growing supremacy in the sport.

World champion Jaismine Lamboria claimed gold in the women's 57kg category, while Sakshi Chaudhary, Preeti Pawar, Arundhati Choudhary, Priya Ghanghas, Sachin Siwach, and Ankush Panghal also climbed to the top of the podium in their respective weight divisions.

Their collective success highlighted the strength of India's boxing programme and demonstrated that the country is now producing champions capable of dominating international competition.

Strength, Records and Historic Milestones

India's weightlifters once again proved their class on the biggest stage.

Olympic medallist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu added another glittering chapter to her remarkable career by winning gold in the women's 48kg event, reinforcing her status as one of India's greatest sporting icons.

Meanwhile, Lovepreet Singh thrilled spectators by breaking the Commonwealth Games snatch record with a massive 176kg lift in the men's +110kg competition before securing a memorable silver medal.

Athletics also created moments that will be remembered for years. Distance runner Gulveer Singh became one of India's standout performers by winning two individual medals—a silver and a bronze—making history with his outstanding consistency across long-distance events.

Despite battling injury, Tejaswin Shankar displayed extraordinary courage to claim a historic bronze medal in the decathlon, while para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar delivered gold in the women's Shot Put F57 event, once again proving the inspirational strength of India's para-sports programme.

Judo Breaks New Ground

History was written on the judo mat. Asmita Dey and Harsh Singh captured India's first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medals in judo, opening an exciting new chapter for the sport in the country.

Their victories reflected years of dedicated investment and growing competitiveness, signalling that India is steadily expanding its medal-winning potential across a wider range of disciplines.

Women Lead India's Golden Revolution

Perhaps the most inspiring story of Glasgow 2026 was the remarkable rise of India's women athletes.

Eight of India's thirteen gold medals were won by women, underlining the extraordinary progress made by women's sport across the country.

Whether it was Mirabai Chanu lifting gold, Jaismine Lamboria dominating inside the ring, Sakshi Chaudhary and Preeti Pawar delivering memorable boxing victories, Arundhati Choudhary and Priya Ghanghas continuing the golden run, Asmita Dey creating judo history, or Sharmila Dhankar excelling in para-athletics, India's women repeatedly stood on the highest step of the podium.

Their achievements represent far more than sporting success. They reflect changing attitudes, expanding opportunities and a new generation of athletes inspiring millions of young girls to dream bigger than ever before.

Glasgow was not simply a celebration of medals—it became a celebration of empowerment.

A Nation Moving Forward

India's fourth-place finish is another milestone in the country's remarkable sporting journey.

Success is no longer confined to a handful of traditional disciplines. The medal spread across boxing, weightlifting, athletics, para-sports and judo illustrates a sporting ecosystem becoming broader, stronger and increasingly competitive.

The performances in Glasgow also demonstrate the effectiveness of long-term athlete development, improved coaching systems and growing international exposure. India's athletes competed with confidence, consistency and belief against some of the Commonwealth's strongest sporting nations.

The results suggest that India's ambitions now extend well beyond regional success and towards sustained excellence on the world stage.

The Golden Road Ahead

Glasgow 2026 will be remembered as a tournament where India not only collected medals but also showcased confidence, character and the promise of an exciting future.

With 39 medals, historic firsts, record-breaking performances and women leading the charge, India has firmly established itself among the Commonwealth's elite sporting nations.

As the spotlight now shifts towards Ahmedabad 2030, one message echoes louder than ever—India is no longer chasing greatness. It is bringing home the glory!

Eyes Turn to Ahmedabad 2030

As the curtain fell on the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games on August 2, an emotional handover ceremony marked the beginning of the next chapter.

The Commonwealth flag was formally presented to Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha and Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra, symbolising India's readiness to host the centenary edition of the Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad in 2030.

The Games are expected to expand once again, featuring around 15 to 17 sports and potentially welcoming the return of disciplines such as cricket, shooting, archery and wrestling.

For India, the handover represented far more than a ceremonial moment. It was an opportunity to showcase its sporting ambitions to the world and prepare for what promises to be the biggest Commonwealth Games in the nation's history.