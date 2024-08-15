35 Years of Vision Care Excellence

Avinash Hareendran shaking hands with Abdulla Khawas Al Zaabi.

Majestic Optics, is celebrating a remarkable milestone of 35 years of excellence in vision care. Founded in 1990 on Hamdan Street in Abu Dhabi, this renowned company has transformed from a single-store operation into a thriving network of ten branches, including nine in Abu Dhabi and one in Kannur, Kerala. This magnificent evolution underlines Majestic Optics' unwavering dedication to delivering quality and service and highlights its status as a trusted name in vision care.

The story of Majestic Optics began with a vision to provide superior eyewear solutions that combine style, functionality, and precision. From its humble beginnings, the company has consistently focused on providing exceptional customer service and innovative technology. Over the years, Majestic Optics has built a reputation for excellence, serving over half a million happy customers. Each individual has benefited from a comprehensive range of eyewear products and services, reflecting the company’s commitment to meeting diverse needs and preferences.

As Majestic Optics has grown, so too has its network of branches. The journey from a single store to a widespread network is a testament to the company's ability to adapt and thrive in a dynamic market. Each branch is thoughtfully designed to offer a unique experience, blending modern aesthetics with a welcoming atmosphere. Despite its expansion, the flagship store on Hamdan Street remains a symbol of the company's origins and its ongoing dedication to quality and expertise.

The success of Majestic Optics’ can be found in its extensive range of next-generation eyewear products. From stylish frames and trendsetting sunglasses to precision prescription lenses, the company offers a diverse portfolio that caters to various needs. Each product is meticulously curated to incorporate the latest technological advancements and fashion trends, ensuring customers have access to top-grade eyewear solutions. Whether it’s a high-fashion frame or the most advanced lenses, Majestic Optics ensures that every item meets rigorous quality standards.

Quality is a central focus at Majestic Optics as the company’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its careful selection of products and adherence to strict quality checks. This meticulous approach guarantees that customers receive only the best, whether they are seeking a trendy pair of sunglasses or the latest in vision correction lenses. The company’s quality policy ensures that every product offered meets the highest benchmarks, providing customers with peace of mind and confidence in their eyewear choices.

At the heart of Majestic Optics’ success is its team of dedicated professionals. The company prides itself on employing a diverse and dynamic workforce, representing various nationalities and backgrounds. This multicultural team enhances Majestic Optics’ ability to cater to a wide range of customer needs and preferences. The team’s unique insights and expertise contribute to the personalized service for which Majestic Optics is renowned. “Our journey has always been about more than just eyewear — it’s about enhancing the quality of life through better vision,” says a spokesperson for Majestic Optics. This philosophy underscores the company’s commitment to improving customers’ lives by providing solutions that go beyond mere vision correction. The spokesperson adds, “Our meticulous quality policy ensures that every product we offer meets the highest standards, and our personalized service guarantees that each customer receives the care and attention they deserve.” Innovation is a driving force behind Majestic Optics’ success. The company continually integrates new-generation products and technologies into its offerings, setting the benchmark for excellence in the industry. By embracing the latest advancements in vision care, Majestic Optics ensures that customers have access to cutting-edge solutions that enhance their vision and overall well-being. This forward-thinking approach not only keeps the company at the forefront of the industry but also reaffirms its commitment to providing the best in vision care. In addition to its focus on product excellence, Majestic Optics is dedicated to providing exceptional customer service. The company’s team of certified opticians is trained to offer expert advice and personalized care, ensuring that each customer’s unique needs are met. Whether customers are exploring the latest eyewear trends, seeking state-of-the-art lenses, or simply getting a routine eye exam, they can rely on Majestic Optics for comprehensive and attentive service as it isn’t just a place to shop for eyewear — it’s a cherished legacy built on a foundation of excellence in vision care. Every visit to Majestic Optics is an experience steeped in a commitment to both protecting and enhancing your vision. From the moment you walk through the door, you’re greeted by a team of passionate professionals who genuinely care about your eye health. They’re not just experts in their field; they’re dedicated guides who take the time to understand your unique needs and offer personalised advice. At Majestic Optics, it’s not just about offering high-quality eyewear, it’s about the people behind the counter who make the real impact. The team’s unwavering dedication goes far beyond the traditional sales experience. They are committed to building genuine, lasting relationships with each customer, providing personalised care and expert guidance. Every interaction is focused on understanding individual needs and preferences, ensuring that each person not only finds the perfect pair of glasses but also gains a renewed, vibrant perspective on the world.

