20th anniversary: Emirates International School celebrates global education excellence

This year, Emirates International School – Meadows proudly marks its 20th anniversary, an exceptional milestone in a distinguished legacy of academic excellence, personal growth and community engagement.

For two decades, the school has upheld a steadfast commitment to delivering world-class education, nurturing confident, compassionate and globally minded learners. Home to a vibrant community of students and staff representing over 88 nationalities, the school offers a truly international environment where cultural diversity is celebrated and global perspectives are embraced as a core strength.

As a long-established IB World School, rated “Very Good” by the KHDA and fully accredited by the Council of International Schools (CIS), Emirates International School – Meadows is internationally recognised for its dedication to delivering excellent, future-focused education. In honour of this milestone anniversary, the school is proud to offer 20 exclusive scholarship opportunities to exceptional students.

Ian Ward, School Principal, said: “Celebrating 20 years is not only about reflecting on the school’s journey, but also about looking ahead to the next generation of learners. Our scholarship initiative symbolises both gratitude for the past and investment in the future, ensuring that talented students continue to thrive and make a positive impact in an ever-changing world.”

Consistently surpassing global averages in the IB Diploma Programme, graduates of Emirates International School – Meadows go on to secure placements at the world’s most prestigious universities, including Stanford, Oxford, King’s College London and the University of Toronto, a testament to the enduring quality and impact of an EIS education.

To learn more about the scholarship opportunities available at the school or to book a school tour, contact 04 362 9009.

Admissions are now open for the academic year 2026-27.