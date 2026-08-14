2026: The Year of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah — A legacy of vision, leadership and nation-building

Few individuals significantly alter the course of history. Fewer still modify the map of the world. Hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation-state. Mohammad Ali Jinnah did all three. — Stanley Wolpert

The year 2026 marks the 150th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the Founder of Pakistan, and is officially declared the 'Year of Quaid-e-Azam', by the Government of Pakistan. 2026 provides an opportunity not only to honour the life and leadership of one of the most consequential figures of the 20th century, but also to reaffirm our commitment of abiding by the principles upon which an independent state for the Muslims of the subcontinent was founded.

The creation of Pakistan on August 14, 1947 was the culmination of a historic political struggle led by Quaid-e-Azam through constitutionalism, democratic means, and extraordinary clarity of purpose. He transformed the political aspirations of the Muslims of the subcontinent into a disciplined movement for a separate homeland and demonstrated how determined and organised leadership could reshape the course of history.

At the heart of his struggle was the principle of Unity, Faith and Discipline; not merely slogans but fundamental values for nation-building. Unity called for national cohesion and collective purpose; faith represented confidence in the country’s ideals and commitment to its national cause; while discipline emphasized hard work, integrity and responsibility. These principles remain relevant as Pakistan navigates the opportunities and challenges of the contemporary world.

Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy was also firmly rooted in democracy, constitutionalism and the rule of law. In his address to the Constituent Assembly on 11 August 1947, he articulate a vision of Pakistan in which every citizen of Pakistan regardless of their background would be equal before law. This inclusive vision of citizenship, in which rights and responsibilities were shared by all, remains one of his most enduring contributions, and the 150th anniversary offers a timely opportunity to reconnect younger generations with these ideals of constitutionalism, pluralism and responsible citizenship.

Equality and justice were central to Quaid’s conception of the state. The Pakistan he envisioned was one in which every citizen could contribute to the national life without discrimination; a principle of particular relevance for a diverse and dynamic country whose progress depends on the participation of all its people, irrespective of faith, ethnicity or region.

The welfare of the people was another essential dimension of nation-building. In the Quaid’s vision, political independence, was not an end but the foundation for creating an environment in which citizens could live with dignity, security and opportunity. Pakistan’s contemporary pursuit of economic growth, social development, human capital, and broader opportunities for its people therefore represents a continuing expression of this national aspiration.

The Year of Quaid-e-Azam also comes at a time of profound global transformation. Technology, artificial intelligence, innovation and knowledge-based economies are redefining national competitiveness. In this environment, the Quaid’s emphasis on education, character, discipline, hard work and national purpose assumes renewed importance. Pakistan’s youth, who constitute the country’s future, have a central role in translating these values into action through knowledge, creativity, enterprise and responsible citizenship.

The 150th birth anniversary is therefore more than a ceremonial milestone. It is an occasion for national reflection and renewal of collective resolve. 79 years after independence, Pakistan faces challenges different from those confronting the country in 1947, but the principles required to empower remain familiar: unity, faith, and discipline.

As Pakistan observes 2026 as the Year of Quaid-e-Azam, the 150th birth anniversary is both a celebration of a remarkable national legacy and a call to present and future generations. It reminds the nation that the Founder’s vision is not simply a chapter of history to be remembered, but a continuing responsibility to be carried forward through national unity, democratic values, responsibility, knowledge, and dedicated service to Pakistan.

— Muhammad Saleh is a Press Counsellor at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai.