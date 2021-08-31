The Virgo way

This fall, give the industrious ones something to enjoy or a fantastic present to help them stay organised

The Virgo season is here, which means fall is just around the corner, and you’re probably already feeling the chill. Virgos, while being a positively buoyant zodiac sign, can be slightly tricky to shop for due to their competitive gift-giving mentality. People born under this sign are usually intelligent and creative. Gifts that are simple and useful will appeal to Virgos more than excessive indulgences. When buying a present for them, bear in mind to choose a gift with a combination of elegance and earthiness with a hint of vintage vibe. They are known for their commitment and love for others, including self-love.

Candle Pedestal

If you are planning to gift your bud a new candle, you might as well gift them a candle pedestal to go with it. When someone can take it to the next level with a beautiful candle holder, you know they have everything in order. A cute pedestal is ideal for that end-of-summer, beginning-of-fall ambiance and we are sure this can be the perfect gift.

Coasters

Adulting is second nature to a Virgo. If you go over to their house, chances are you’ll be blown away by how lovely it is. A gift of home décor is usually a nice idea, but a pair of contemporary coasters is both attractive and functional and can be a great choice to buy for your Virgo friend.

Bright throw pillow

Though most Virgos prefer a neutral and tidy environment, they do enjoy modest bursts of colour. This luxurious, jewel-toned cushion will bring elegance to their home without being too overpowering.

Wood hanging shelves

Virgos have a strong affinity with nature. So anything made of wood, suits them too well. The nature-loving Virgo is sure to fall in love with this simple wall hanging shelf. It’s a fantastic method for them to properly arrange and showcase their belongings. This one-of-a-kind gift will assist them in organising their belongings.

Bamboo cutting wood

Virgos value great cooking tools. This bamboo cutting board can surely be a thoughtful gift for them. It’s strong and long-lasting which means you can effortlessly chop almost anything all thanks to its non-slip surface. It’s also rather spacious, which means there’ll be plenty of area to work! This can be an excellent housewarming present for a Virgo.

Virgo coffee cup

Are you perplexed by Virgo’s and gift-giving? Don’t be as we are loving this simple 15-ounce black coffee cup with a gorgeous yellow gold circle depicting the Virgo Zodiac sign. Its finest characteristic is its simplicity. Gifts for Virgo are simple to find if you understand their simple, down-to-earth nature.

Wall Mirror

This black and mahogany mirror is one of the best Virgo gifts you could possibly offer to someone special in your life. Its minimalistic design makes it easier to put up. We all know Virgos are humble, but when they’re at home, they want to look their best before going out so look no further than this to gift your perfectionist Virgo.

Flower bouquet

Looking to gift a bouquet of roses? Check out Butter Dxb’s blend of the freshest blue shades. ‘Soliel’ can be the next perfect choice for your Virgo female! It’s embellished with exotic roses, gold roses, carnations, daisies, and gypsophila displayed elegantly in a big round matte white box.