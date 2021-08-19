Flavours of the season

Olan

Ashgourd - 1 cup (diced)

Cow peas- 1/2 cup

Pumpkin- 1 cup (diced)

Green chillies- 3-4 nos (slit lengthwise

Thin coconut milk- 1 cup

Thick coconut milk- 1/4 cup

Curry leaves- 1 sprig

Coconut oil- 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Instructions

Soak the black-eyed beans overnight, about 6-8 hours, and then pressure cook or boil them.

Remove the ash gourd and pumpkin skins and cut into tiny pieces.

When the bean is half cooked, add the chopped pumpkin, ash groud, and thin coconut milk.

Once the veggies have been thoroughly cooked, season with salt and green chilies before adding the thick coconut milk.

Reduce the heat to low and whisk slowly until the mixture is well cooked, then remove from the heat.

Garnish with a sprig of curry leaves and a drizzle of coconut oil.

Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl and let aside for 10-20 minutes before serving. (This will assist the curry leaves and coconut oil flavour to penetrate the dish.) Serve and have fun!

Avial

Ingredients

Raw Banana- 1

Yam- 1/2 cup

Drumstick- 2 nos

Cluster Beans- 1/4 cup

Snake gourd- 1/4 cup

Carrot- 1 cup

Cucumber- 1 cup

Raw mango- 1/2 cup or curd

Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp

Coconut grated - 1 cup

Green chillies- 5

Cumin seeds- 1/2 tsp

Curd- 3 tbsp lightly sour, beaten (if using raw mango, do not use curd)

Curry leaves- 1 sprig

Coconut oil- 1 tbsp

Salt to taste

Instructions

Vegetables should be peeled and sliced into 2-inch-long slices lengthwise (stick shape).

With a little water, grind the coconut, green chile, and cumin seeds into a coarse pulp.

Wash, cover, and simmer vegetables until half cooked with 1/2 cup water, turmeric powder, and salt to taste. (Note: Because many various types of vegetables are used, take care not to overcook them.) Keep adding the vegetables to the boiling water according to the cooking time, the longer cooking vegetables first and the speedier ones last.

Make a small well in the center of the half-cooked vegetables and pour in the ground coconut paste. Cook for 5 minutes with the lid on.

Remove the cover and mix in the beaten curd and curry leaves for a few minutes. (Note: If you used raw mango in addition to the veggies, leave off the curd.)

Cook over low heat for a few minutes more, or until the vegetables are tender. Be careful not to mash the vegetables.

Pour the coconut oil over the top of the curry leaves, cover the saucepan, and stir thoroughly.

Remove from the heat and cover until ready to serve.

Erissery

Ingredients

For pressure cooking

Turmeric powder- 1/4 tsp

Saltas needed

Water- twice the measure of dal + 1/2 cup

Garlic- 6 pods

(Pressure cook dal with the above 5 ingredients. allow 3 whistles and keep aside)

For Preparing gravy

Drumstick - 1 (cut into 2-1/2 inch sized pieces)

Water- 1 cup

Tomato- 1/2 cup (chopped)

Chilli powder-1/2 tsp

Coriander powder- 1/4 tsp

Mustard seeds- 1 tsp

For Grinding

Coconut- 1/4 cup (grated)

Cumin seeds- 1/2 + 1/2 tsp

For Tempering

Dry Red chilli- 2 no's

Coconut oil- 1 tsp

Asafoetida- 1/4 tsp

Curry leaves- 6 to 7 leaves

Instructions:

Add 1 cup water and thoroughly mix the dal. Turn on the burner and cook the dal while adding the drumstick, tomato, chili powder, and coriander powder. Allow them to cook thoroughly.

In a food processor, combine coconut and 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds to make a fine paste. When the drumstick is done, add this.

Turn off the heat as soon as it begins to boil. Temper the following ingredients in coconut oil (mustard seeds, cumin seeds, red chili, curry leaves, and asafetida) and add to the dal. Serve with steaming rice.

Kalan

Ingredients

Plantain

Elephant foot yam- 250 grams

Pepper powder- 1/2 tsp

Chilli Powder- 1 tsp

Turmeric powder- a generous pinch

Yogurt/Curd - 1 1/4 cup

Salt as required

For Grinding

Grated Coconut - 1/3 cup

Cumins seeds/Jeerakam - 1 tsp

Green chilli - 3

For seasoning

Coconut oil- 1 tbsp

Mustard seeds - 1 tsp

Fenugreek seeds - 1/2 tsp

Red chilli - 1

Curry leaves - Handful

Instructions

Pressure cook plantain and elephant foot yam for one whistle with pepper powder, salt, chilli powder, and turmeric powder, using less water. Cook until the water has evaporated if there is any.

Slightly mash the veggies. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the curd/yogurt. Simmer and simmer until the sauce begins to thicken.

Then add the ground paste and simmer for a few seconds on low heat before removing from the fire.

Heat a tbsp coconut oil, add mustard seeds, and when they sputter, add fenugreek seeds, red chili, and curry leaves, and pour over the kalan.

It goes well with heated rice.

Note: You may use any oil, however coconut oil adds a traditional Kerala flavour.