Flavours of the season
Olan
Ashgourd - 1 cup (diced)
Cow peas- 1/2 cup
Pumpkin- 1 cup (diced)
Green chillies- 3-4 nos (slit lengthwise
Thin coconut milk- 1 cup
Thick coconut milk- 1/4 cup
Curry leaves- 1 sprig
Coconut oil- 1 tbsp
Salt to taste
Instructions
- Soak the black-eyed beans overnight, about 6-8 hours, and then pressure cook or boil them.
- Remove the ash gourd and pumpkin skins and cut into tiny pieces.
- When the bean is half cooked, add the chopped pumpkin, ash groud, and thin coconut milk.
- Once the veggies have been thoroughly cooked, season with salt and green chilies before adding the thick coconut milk.
- Reduce the heat to low and whisk slowly until the mixture is well cooked, then remove from the heat.
- Garnish with a sprig of curry leaves and a drizzle of coconut oil.
- Combine all of the ingredients in a mixing bowl and let aside for 10-20 minutes before serving. (This will assist the curry leaves and coconut oil flavour to penetrate the dish.) Serve and have fun!
Avial
Ingredients
Raw Banana- 1
Yam- 1/2 cup
Drumstick- 2 nos
Cluster Beans- 1/4 cup
Snake gourd- 1/4 cup
Carrot- 1 cup
Cucumber- 1 cup
Raw mango- 1/2 cup or curd
Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp
Coconut grated - 1 cup
Green chillies- 5
Cumin seeds- 1/2 tsp
Curd- 3 tbsp lightly sour, beaten (if using raw mango, do not use curd)
Curry leaves- 1 sprig
Coconut oil- 1 tbsp
Salt to taste
Instructions
- Vegetables should be peeled and sliced into 2-inch-long slices lengthwise (stick shape).
- With a little water, grind the coconut, green chile, and cumin seeds into a coarse pulp.
- Wash, cover, and simmer vegetables until half cooked with 1/2 cup water, turmeric powder, and salt to taste. (Note: Because many various types of vegetables are used, take care not to overcook them.) Keep adding the vegetables to the boiling water according to the cooking time, the longer cooking vegetables first and the speedier ones last.
- Make a small well in the center of the half-cooked vegetables and pour in the ground coconut paste. Cook for 5 minutes with the lid on.
- Remove the cover and mix in the beaten curd and curry leaves for a few minutes. (Note: If you used raw mango in addition to the veggies, leave off the curd.)
- Cook over low heat for a few minutes more, or until the vegetables are tender. Be careful not to mash the vegetables.
- Pour the coconut oil over the top of the curry leaves, cover the saucepan, and stir thoroughly.
- Remove from the heat and cover until ready to serve.
Erissery
Ingredients
For pressure cooking
Turmeric powder- 1/4 tsp
Saltas needed
Water- twice the measure of dal + 1/2 cup
Garlic- 6 pods
(Pressure cook dal with the above 5 ingredients. allow 3 whistles and keep aside)
For Preparing gravy
Drumstick - 1 (cut into 2-1/2 inch sized pieces)
Water- 1 cup
Tomato- 1/2 cup (chopped)
Chilli powder-1/2 tsp
Coriander powder- 1/4 tsp
Mustard seeds- 1 tsp
For Grinding
Coconut- 1/4 cup (grated)
Cumin seeds- 1/2 + 1/2 tsp
For Tempering
Dry Red chilli- 2 no's
Coconut oil- 1 tsp
Asafoetida- 1/4 tsp
Curry leaves- 6 to 7 leaves
Instructions:
- Add 1 cup water and thoroughly mix the dal. Turn on the burner and cook the dal while adding the drumstick, tomato, chili powder, and coriander powder. Allow them to cook thoroughly.
- In a food processor, combine coconut and 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds to make a fine paste. When the drumstick is done, add this.
- Turn off the heat as soon as it begins to boil. Temper the following ingredients in coconut oil (mustard seeds, cumin seeds, red chili, curry leaves, and asafetida) and add to the dal. Serve with steaming rice.
Kalan
Ingredients
Plantain
Elephant foot yam- 250 grams
Pepper powder- 1/2 tsp
Chilli Powder- 1 tsp
Turmeric powder- a generous pinch
Yogurt/Curd - 1 1/4 cup
Salt as required
For Grinding
Grated Coconut - 1/3 cup
Cumins seeds/Jeerakam - 1 tsp
Green chilli - 3
For seasoning
Coconut oil- 1 tbsp
Mustard seeds - 1 tsp
Fenugreek seeds - 1/2 tsp
Red chilli - 1
Curry leaves - Handful
Instructions
- Pressure cook plantain and elephant foot yam for one whistle with pepper powder, salt, chilli powder, and turmeric powder, using less water. Cook until the water has evaporated if there is any.
- Slightly mash the veggies. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the curd/yogurt. Simmer and simmer until the sauce begins to thicken.
- Then add the ground paste and simmer for a few seconds on low heat before removing from the fire.
- Heat a tbsp coconut oil, add mustard seeds, and when they sputter, add fenugreek seeds, red chili, and curry leaves, and pour over the kalan.
- It goes well with heated rice.
Note: You may use any oil, however coconut oil adds a traditional Kerala flavour.
