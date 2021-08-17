Wonderful Indonesia

17 per cent of the Indonesia's population utilises the internet.

Two Komodo dragon fight with each other.

The archipelago is full of amazing facts. Here are a few!

•Indonesia is the world's largest island country, followed by Madagascar and Papua New Guinea.

•‘Srivijaya’ is regarded as the first known Indonesian monarchy, reigning until around 1400 A.D.

•The Portuguese first came in Indonesia in the early 16th century, mostly to trade in spices. Profits could be gained selling spices because to the high demand in Europe at the time. As a result, the Portuguese took control of the Moluccas, the main spice-producing region. The Portuguese, on the other hand, lost control of the territory to the Dutch.

•Indonesia is the world's biggest archipelago, the third-most populous democracy, and the largest Muslim-majority country.

•Forested areas cover more than half of the country.

•Did you know that Indonesia has the most volcanoes of any country on the planet? In the rankings, the country outranks both Japan and the United States. In terms of the overall number of active volcanoes, the country also tops the globe.

•The Javan rhino is an Indonesian endemic mammal that is found nowhere else on the planet. There are just around 50 of these creatures left in the world today.

•Have you heard of the Komodo dragon? This incredible creature, which may be found in Indonesia, can devour humans. Do not be concerned; they are protected and can only be seen in the country's national parks on Komodo Island. The island inspired the dragon's name. It is worth noting that it is the world's biggest lizard.

•Do you want to see lakes that change colours? You might have to scale a volcano. Kelimutu, an Indonesian volcano, has three lakes that change hues from turquoise to green, crimson, and black. This hue shift isn't the result of a miracle. When volcanic gases combine with minerals dissolved in water, the phenomena occurs.

•Pay carefully, flower lovers. The world's biggest flower, Rafflesia Arnoldi, is found in Indonesia. The bloom may weigh up to seven kg and have petals that are 2.5 cm thick and 0.5 m long.

•Borobudur Temple in Indonesia has 504 Buddha sculptures, making it the world's biggest Buddhist temple. The temple is also designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

•Are you looking for gold? You might be surprised to find that the world's largest gold mine, The Grasberg Mine, is located in Indonesia. The mine is also the third-largest copper mine in the world. The mine employs between 19,000 and 20,000 workers.

•Have you ever smelled a flower from half a mile away? If you visit Indonesia, you will have the opportunity to do so. On Sumatra Island, the country possesses the most odorous flower on the planet, 'Amorphophallus titanium'. The flower, popularly known as ‘the devil's tongue,’ may reach a height of two metres on average.

•Mt. Tambora, one of the highest peaks in the Indonesian archipelago, is the world's most explosive volcano. The greatest known explosion from this volcano, which occurred in 1815, was heard 1,930 km distant on Sumatra Island. More than 70,000 people were killed in the eruption. Indonesia is home to 147 volcanoes.

•The flags of Indonesia and Monaco are similar; nevertheless, the sizes of the flags differ.

•The Singaporean national anthem was written in 1958 by an Indonesian, Zubair Said.

•The Indonesia archipelago is made up of about 17,500 islands, with a considerable number (roughly 6,000) of them inhabited. The bulk of the islands are unnamed.

•Around the course of its history, the country's population have used over 700 different languages.

•France has twelve time zones, whereas Indonesia has three (the maximum for any country).

•The Garuda (mythical bird) is Indonesia's national bird.

•Indonesia boasts Southeast Asia's largest economy.

•Java is the most populated island in the world. The island has a population of more than 140 million people. It also houses more than half of the country's inhabitants.

•Indonesia's national motto is ‘Bhinneka Tunggal Ika’ (roughly, ‘many, but one’).

•Indonesia is the world's second most bio-diverse country.

•J. R. Logan, a British anthropologist, coined the word "Indonesia" in 1850.

•Between 1.5 million and 35,000 years ago, Homo erectus, commonly known as the Java Man, lived in the Indonesian archipelago.

•Indonesia is essentially known for — Komodo dragons, beaches, tigers, music and traditional puppetry.

•Despite the country's long history, the population is fairly youthful. At least 165 million Indonesians are under the age of 30.

•Indonesia has around 700 different dialects and languages, making it a very varied country.

•There are hotels in Indonesia that have ‘ladies-only floors’. Ladies can reserve a room on these levels, where all the caretakers and employees are female.

•More over 35 per cent of Indonesia's bird and mammal species are endemic, making it the world's second most diverse bird and animal ecosystem after Australia.

•Indonesia is the world's largest producer of palm oil, accounting for almost half of global supplies.

•Tjokorda Raka Sukawati, an Indonesian engineer, is credited with creating the Sosrobahu road-building technology, which is currently utilised by many nations across the world.

•Indian, Chinese, European, and Middle Eastern cuisines have all had an impact on Indonesian food.

•By launching the Palapa satellite in 1976, Indonesia became the first developing country to run its own satellite system.

•Every year, at least one volcanic eruption occurs in Indonesia. Lake Toba, the world's biggest volcanic lake, is located in Indonesia. It is over 100 km long and 30 km wide. Pulao Samosir, a recently created island, is also located in the lake.

•In Indonesia, earthquakes are extremely common. Every day, the nation is hit by one to three earthquakes. However, not every time is devastating; in fact, the majority are very moderate.

•Indonesia has the world's second-largest amount of tropical forests, behind Brazil.

•Indonesia is the world's second-largest manufacturer of instant noodles, after China. Indofood, the world's largest instant noodle manufacturer, is also based in the nation.

•TransJakarta is the world's largest bus rapid transit system, carrying over 300,000 people every day.

•Puncak Jaya in Papua is Indonesia's tallest mountain, standing at 4,884 meters.

•Indonesia has a coastline that extends for more than 54,716 km and is located between the Indian and Pacific oceans.

•Tourism contributes significantly to the national economy. The country prides itself on being ‘Wonderful Indonesia.’