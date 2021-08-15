Facilitating FDI in India and UAE
Kreston Menon is one of the leading auditing and advisory firms in the region
The historic harmonious bilateral relationship between India and UAE has strengthened in the past few years. The economic ties are on an upswing for the past few years with a robust flow of investments to both countries. The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner with a bilateral trade of about $60 billion. Apart from being a major exporter of crude oil to India, the UAE is investing in key sectors of the Indian economy such as infrastructure, which includes logistics, food parks, highways, ports, airports, renewable energy and defence.
Role in FDI
Since 1994, Kreston Menon, one of the leading auditing and advisory firm in the region, has been playing an active role in promoting foreign direct investments (FDI) to both the UAE and India. The company has guided and supported more than 7,000 investors to set up their operations in the UAE, of which 40 per cent are investors from India ranging from Public Sector Companies (PSCs) to large corporate houses to SMEs to individual investors.
Kreston Menon has always promoted FDIs to India, not only amongst the expat Indian business community but also to the local business houses. It has led delegations like ‘Make in India’, ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ and other investment meets in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.
Kreston Menon promotes India, along with the UAE, as the ‘Most Favoured Investment Destination’ and educates the business community on the latest investment initiatives of the Indian Government through seminars, workshops and investment meets as well as through quarterly newsletters.
The Abraham Accords, which normalised the bilateral relationship between the UAE and Israel, has opened up vast investment opportunities. The UAE-Israel-India economic activity will be mainstream in this tie-up as both Israel and the UAE have huge investments and business activities in India. This corridor will add huge value to the already existing UAE-India business corridor in various sectors and it opens more collaborative investments by Indian and UAE entities. Joining hands with its Israeli partner Kreston IL, Kreston Menon has already conducted many investment seminars and conferences for potential Israeli investors.
Launched in the UAE in 1994, Kreston Menon has established itself as one of the leading auditing and advisory firm in the region. The commitment towards its clients and the integrity and values it has maintained in its business relationships, has enabled the firm to successfully expand its footprint in the UAE with nine offices and over 300 staff.
Kreston Menon is an independent member firm of Kreston Global, a global network of independent accountants, auditors and business consultants established 50 years ago. Kreston is today the 13th largest accounting network with 200 member firms in 110 countries with a global workforce of 23,000 professionals. According to the latest International Accounting Bulletin (IAB), Kreston is ranked sixth in the UAE.
-
Supplements
Facilitating FDI in India and UAE
Kreston Menon is one of the leading auditing and advisory firms in... READ MORE
-
Supplements
The Digital Revolution
The vision of the Digital India programme is to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy
READ MORE
-
Supplements
India pivots to regain economic glory
By 2024, India is expected to surpass the UK as the fifth economic... READ MORE
-
Supplements
Resilience Through an Evolving Industry
Punjab National Bank continues to lead the transformation in the... READ MORE
-
News
Look: This is Mia, the first Israeli baby to be...
The birth came days after the UAE and Israel marked the first... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE law: Can I encash unused annual leaves?
Scheduling annual leaves is at the discretion of the employer. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Unvaccinated passengers to quarantine for 10...
This new rule came into effect from Sunday, August 15. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global cases top 206.6 million
In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 568,788 fatalities. READ MORE