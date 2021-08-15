Facilitating FDI in India and UAE

Kreston Menon is one of the leading auditing and advisory firms in the region

The historic harmonious bilateral relationship between India and UAE has strengthened in the past few years. The economic ties are on an upswing for the past few years with a robust flow of investments to both countries. The UAE is India’s third-largest trade partner with a bilateral trade of about $60 billion. Apart from being a major exporter of crude oil to India, the UAE is investing in key sectors of the Indian economy such as infrastructure, which includes logistics, food parks, highways, ports, airports, renewable energy and defence.

Role in FDI

Since 1994, Kreston Menon, one of the leading auditing and advisory firm in the region, has been playing an active role in promoting foreign direct investments (FDI) to both the UAE and India. The company has guided and supported more than 7,000 investors to set up their operations in the UAE, of which 40 per cent are investors from India ranging from Public Sector Companies (PSCs) to large corporate houses to SMEs to individual investors.

Kreston Menon has always promoted FDIs to India, not only amongst the expat Indian business community but also to the local business houses. It has led delegations like ‘Make in India’, ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ and other investment meets in New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Kreston Menon promotes India, along with the UAE, as the ‘Most Favoured Investment Destination’ and educates the business community on the latest investment initiatives of the Indian Government through seminars, workshops and investment meets as well as through quarterly newsletters.

The Abraham Accords, which normalised the bilateral relationship between the UAE and Israel, has opened up vast investment opportunities. The UAE-Israel-India economic activity will be mainstream in this tie-up as both Israel and the UAE have huge investments and business activities in India. This corridor will add huge value to the already existing UAE-India business corridor in various sectors and it opens more collaborative investments by Indian and UAE entities. Joining hands with its Israeli partner Kreston IL, Kreston Menon has already conducted many investment seminars and conferences for potential Israeli investors.