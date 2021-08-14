Creating a robust development model

Pakistan sets sights on sustainable economic growth

Pakistan has laid out a road map for sustainable economic growth in the long-term, factoring in the challenges that the country will be facing in the short-term due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Analysts are optimistic about the state of the country’s economy, pointing to several global connectivity initiatives such as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Pakistan’s Vision Central Asia that will see large investments being made in key sectors across the country such as energy, technology, and agriculture. The economy is also well-positioned to make the most of several local initiatives such as Digital Pakistan, as well as favourable business incentives that will aid entrepreneurs in launching and expanding their businesses.

Experts have noted that the country’s foreign currency reserves have been on the rise for the past few years, mainly as a result of the robust inflows of worker remittances, an improvement in export earnings, as well as a growth in investment by the non-resident Pakistanis through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA).

Almost half of the current foreign currency reserves of $17.82 billion have been collected through long-term borrowing from international financial institutions, friendly countries such as China and KSA, as well as short-term borrowing from commercial banks. The most recent financial updates have shown that the reserves have dropped slightly by around $200 million to the current level from the four-and-a-half-year high of $18.05 billion recorded in the week ended July 16.

Earlier in April this year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had projected Pakistan’s real GDP to grow at 1.5 per cent in the year 2021, despite a higher projected rate of around three per cent by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). Pakistan’s government had already released the provisional data of GDP growth rate at 3.9 per cent for the year 2020-21, which is backed by strong industrial growth and a higher than expected agriculture output.

Towards the end of July, the IMF revised up its projection for Pakistan’s real GDP growth rate to 3.9 per cent, citing ‘robust activity’. In light of this revision, the SBP forecast the GDP growth to rise from 3.9 per cent in 2021 to four to five per cent in 2022, and average inflation to moderate to seven to nine per cent from its recent higher out-turns.

Most recently, Pakistan’s central bank said that imports might continue to remain high during the current fiscal year. Accordingly, the State Bank of Pakistan projected the current account deficit to increase to two to three per cent of GDP in the current fiscal year, compared to a 10-year low of 0.6 per cent recorded in the previous fiscal year. However, experts noted that the deficit at two to three per cent was sustainable, and will allow the economy to grow by four to five per cent in 2022.

The IMF on August 4 also approved the allocation of new funds for its member countries, including Pakistan. Under the new allocations, Pakistan is estimated to receive $2.8 billion during the current month to help combat the challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic. The inflows are projected to lift the country’s foreign currency reserves to a new record high of over $20 billion.

Ratings agency Fitch said that Pakistan’s economy appeared to have weathered the pandemic shock well relative to its peers. “We forecast GDP growth will stabilise at four per cent in FY22, supported by a continued strengthening of domestic consumption and resilient manufacturing and construction activity,” it said in a statement.

Experts have noted that Pakistan’s business ecosystem is well-positioned to reap the rewards of the numerous digital initiatives that have been proposed in recent years. Prime Minister Imran Khan has also reiterated his government’s support for the wave of digitalisation that has swept across the country, and the momentum that will continue to grow under the new Digital Pakistan Policy 2021. A key goal of the policy is to create a digital ecosystem with institutional frameworks for the rapid delivery of innovative digital services, applications and content. The policy emphasises the government’s ambitions to improve its citizens’ quality of life and economic well-being by ensuring the availability of accessible, affordable, reliable, universal and high-quality digital services.

The main areas of focus of the policy lie in e-governance, e-commerce and e-banking, which will enable cross-sector socio-economic development and transformation of economic activities, governance models, social interaction, and achievement of sustainable development goals. It aims to promote e-commerce and e-banking by providing and enabling an environment where Payment Service Providers and Payment Service Operators can operate smoothly. It also aims to promote e-governance to make Pakistan the frontrunner in good governance through IT enablement at all levels by ensuring efficiency, transparency and accountability. Additionally, it aims to generate sustainable innovation, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for the country’s rapidly growing technology-savvy and entrepreneurial youth.

Experts have said that, with the overall vision of a Digital Pakistan, there is a multitude of verticals from health and education to large scale manufacturing that stand to gain from high speed connectivity and digital transformation. Waqas Naeem, country manager for Ericsson Pakistan, says that the advent of CPEC has brought a renewed focus on logistics, transportation, and industry. In the medium to long term, the industrial sector needs to embrace Industry 4.0. To stay competitive, factories and warehouses must leverage the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and digitalisation to become much more agile and efficient.

Huge gains await industries that cut the cord and go wireless, Naeem explained. Wireless cellular connectivity supports business outcomes such as flexible production by allowing smart factories to rapidly changeover production lines to shorten lead times. “If the Internet of Things era we are now entering is to be more inclusive and empowering, we need to start by examining the fundamental nature of the physical world fuelled by digital connectivity. Mobile technology is essential for development and Pakistan cannot hope to achieve economic sustainability without adequate 4G service deployment and digital connectivity.”

