120-year legacy spreads to Middle East

Hansgrohe is a German group that has become globally renowned for outstanding quality with pioneering aesthetics when it comes to bathroom and kitchen fittings, bringing form and function to water with taps, showerheads and shower systems

Andreas Wolf, Managing Director

Hansgrohe, SE Middle East

This year, the Hansgrohe Group, comprised of premium brand hansgrohe and luxury brand AXOR, marks 120 years of successful business and can boast 32 subsidiaries and 22 sales offices, supplying products in more than 140 countries. The Schiltach- headquartered company is able to reflect on an ambitious expansion programme, part of which has been keenly focused on the Middle East.

Meeting the demand for high quality bathroom products through working effectively with reliable partners, hansgrohe Group has increased its footprint across the region over several years, and now has presence in 13 countries, among them UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar, with Pakistan and Iraq the latest additions to a growing list.

Some of the most iconic and impressive regional landmarks feature hansgrohe or AXOR products, including the Bulgari hotel and the Skyview towers in Dubai or the King Abdullah Financial District, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The unique combination of design, craftmanship and functionality continues to prove irresistible not just to architects and specifiers wishing to complement their outstanding build projects with superlative products, but to discerning consumers too, who appreciate luxury and fine aesthetics in their home.

The new AXOR one

Collaborations with some of the world’s leading designers, including Philippe Starck, Barber Osgerby Antonio Citterio and Phoenix Design, continue to ensure that both hansgrohe and AXOR brands retain the level of innovative design that reaffirms their reputation for originality and modernity.

Andreas Wolf, Managing Director of Hansgrohe SE Middle East comments, “the region continues to bring forward the most inspirational and luxurious real estate, and we are able to offer products that complement that calibre of design ambition, as well as guaranteeing durability and longevity through high quality manufacture. It’s a combination which has served us well, and which has underpinned our continued growth in the region.”

Hansgrohe Group’s commitment to quality is exemplified by the company’s expert compliance standards, with all products being fully certified by Emirates Authority for Standardisation & Metrology (ESMA), and Saudi Arabian Standards Organisation (SASO) in KSA. Wolf adds:“ It’s critical that our products are accredited by the relevant professional and quality standards accreditors, and we place a keen focus on ensuring that process.”

Continually evolving to meet emerging trends has been consistent throughout the Group’s history. A recent collaboration with independent futurist consultants, The Future laboratory, spawned the ‘Compact Luxury Report’, outlining how increased urbanisation is driving a requirement for smaller living spaces where minimalism is key, and there is an emphasis on wellbeing. The new “AXOR one” collection, designed by Barber Osgerby, addresses this trend. It boasts sleek, streamlined appeal, introducing the notion of effortless action using an all-in-one controller for water activation and temperature control, enabling water conservation benefits. From hansgrohe, the new shower collection, “Pulsify” has also been designed for superlative function in the smallest of bathrooms, offering a range of spray modes, with the shower tablet thermostat useful as a toiletries and accessories shelf for the ultimate in space saving. It boasts a modern and striking design, with rounded easy to clean forms and is available in three finishes of chrome, matt black and matt white,

Wolf adds: “Meeting changing lifestyles and evolutionary needs drives our innovation agenda; we continue to focus on sustainability endeavours, urbanisation trends and technological advancements, while continually creating the avant-garde, functional design that has become our hallmark.”

