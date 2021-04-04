10 years: a legacy of commitment and learning

JSSPS completes a decade in providing an enriched education in Dubai to the expatriate Indian Community. The school has chosen 'Assess, Align and Accelerate' as its guiding compass to navigate the post-Covid-19 realities. It envisages assessing the new global realities, aligning with new expectations and identifying ways to respond to them, and finally accelerating to provide the best learning experiences to its students.

A decade is an important milestone for any institution. Progressing with one vision and a shared mission through determined beliefs, continuous efforts and consistent improvements, JSS Private School (JSSPS) has traversed ten glorious years. It has witnessed tremendous achievements and outstanding performances in these ten years. Looking back at its journey of a decade is enriching, rewarding and gratifying. JSSPS Dubai has come a long way from where it once was. The school remembers the vital role played by all the stakeholders, the blessings and support of many benefactors and above all, the zest of enthusiastic JSSites, whom it looks up to with great pride and expectations as its true ambassadors.

The JSSPS legacy

Though JSSPS started its journey in Dubai in 2011, it is extremely proud to have its roots dating back to at least 1,000 years. JSS Mahavidyapeetha (JSSMVP), its parent organisation, was the vision and foresight of his Holiness, Jagadguru late Sri Dr Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji, the 23rd pontiff of the 1,000-year-old Suttur Mutt. JSSMVP is a socio-cultural institution (trust) that has dedicated itself to the development of culture, literature and education for the prosperity of humanity as a tool for social change. In a short span of just six decades and from very humble beginnings, it has grown into a social force that transcends boundaries and cultures.

Where JSSPS stands today

JSSPS believes that effective education is always a balance between rigour and freedom, tradition and innovation, the individual and the group, theory and practice, the inner world and the outer world. It views schooling as a process to enable students to understand the world around them and the talents within them so that they can become fulfilled individuals and active, compassionate citizens. The students' 'Graduate Profile' reflects this vision in action.

As a conscious school community, JSSPS always tries to minimise the barriers of conventional schooling, which at times conflicts with the rhythm of natural learning of the students. There is always a thrust on capitalising on students' incredible intuition, natural creativity and deep curiosities. The result of this focus is reflected through various innovative student-led initiatives like:

Student Led Conferences (SLC)

Almost Intuitive Student Podcast, JSSPS Pulse, JSSPS Health Beat etc.

The heart of school is the relationship between the student and the teacher. As such, the 'Best and Next Practices' are embedded in the JSS PS learning ethos. The result of this ongoing exploration is that the school can proudly say that JSSPS is a place for wonder, mystery and discovery for all its students.

JSSPS is always conscious and grateful for the faith and trust being put into it by its amazing parent community. This is the core strength of JSSPS as a conscious learning organisation.

Following are some of JSSPS' achievements in various fields:

Among the few elite 'Very Good' CBSE schools

Consistently outstanding CBSE board results

Student placement in some of the top universities around the world: NTU ?Singapore, Penn State USA, Kings ?College London etc.

Hamdan Award received by a grade 2 student

Winner of School of Hearts Initiative by KHDA

Winners of Rangoli Gulf Season 5 and Rangoli Gulf Season 6

Winner of Dubai Customs interschool IPR competition, three years in a row

Winner of the Dubai 92 Cares, Best Idea to Recycle Plastic in the UAE

Runner up (season 1) and winner ?(season 2) of Foodshala Kids

FOBISIA - Arabic Language Championship

Awarded prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag Award

CBSE Nationals - Winner of gold medal for high jump

CBSE Nationals - Boxing Championship

JSSPS never loses sight of all the things that make schools precious, for example, the pleasure of being lost in a compelling story, or producing original art, and engaging with the wonders of nature. Life on campus is designed to provide students with both academic support and social engagement so that students feel confident in the classroom, engaged in extracurricular activities and are always connected to the campus.

Where JSSPS is headed

Taking heed from the brilliant teacher that Covid-19 has turned out to be, one overarching lesson would be that nothing remains the same in the world. Everything has a larger context and meaning in the whole process of change and transformation. So what at first seems to be difficult and painful may turn out to be soothing and comforting in the larger scheme of things. This very opportunity thrills JSSPS at being part of shaping the future of education in Dubai. As a small yet one of the most futuristic trendsetters of school education, it feels privileged to welcome all to its thriving learning community wherein it is getting ready to envision new boundaries of learning for its JSSPS Futurenauts. Following are some of the ways JSSPS is going to envision that future:

Envisioning a truly inclusive and embracing school ethos wherein all students feel welcomed, lovingly supported and appropriately challenged.

Having a thriving culture of well-being reflected through living, learning and being of all the stakeholders.

As part of ensuring that the school delivers cutting edge learning to students, it envisages many varieties of learning points at its campus. There will be a shift from the teacher as the 'guide on the side' to the 'meddler in the middle'. There will always be a 'third teacher' in designing the learning spaces. 'Adult world connections' will be organically built into the thread of learning, leading to the blurring of boundaries between work, play and learning.

Another unique future of learning at JSSPS is to see the replacement of pedagogy to heutagogy i.e. self-determined learning. There will not necessarily be a defined destination, nor a prescribed route. This will lead to flourishing learners who will be adaptable, innovative, resilient and problem finders.

Focus on 'abundance mindset' empathy, improvisations, curiosity, imagination, critical thinking and grit/perseverance as the most essential skills to be learned in a VUCA (volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous) world.

Introduction of 'phenomenon-based learning', 'cognitive apprenticeship', superlabs, MakerBots; adaptive quizzing, and simulation apps etc.

And the journey goes on

JSSPS has accomplished much in the past 10 years and is positioned to enter its second decade with a strong foundation, a clear vision and a fresh set of goals and objectives. The school is preparing the next generation of conscious learners in its communities.