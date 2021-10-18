- EVENTS
Students Receive Industry-backed funding to study at Top-Ranked Australian University in Dubai
Curtin University Dubai has launched an industry-backed scholarship program this September, with 35 students awarded funding for their studies at the University's campus in Dubai.
The program enables students to gain access to funding of up to AED 100,000 towards their studies, as well as mentorship and placement opportunities with partner organisations such as CNBC Africa, Forbes Africa, Transnational Education Group (TAG), and one of UAE's leading engineering and contracting conglomerates, Yogi Group.
Atinirmal Pagarani, Managing Director at Yogi Group, states: 'Life at work is much beyond academic studies. Hands-on experience matters more, be it through a summer job, internship, or a mentorship program. The insights from it could eventually help to excel at work and climb the corporate ladder. Belonging to a people-centric organisation, Yogi Group, where employee welfare matters most, I can vouch for it. We groomed several newbies who started as interns and later took a big leap in their careers. We always support initiatives that allow fresh graduates to get some industry exposure before kick-starting their careers'.
Danae-sha Govender, a mechanical engineering student at Curtin Dubai and recipient of the Yogi Group Award, explains: 'I chose Curtin Dubai in order to further my studies and am very pleased to say that the university exceeded any expectations that I had. I am honoured to be studying here and will strive to do my very best to make my university and parents proud.'
With the success of the launch of this scholarship program, Curtin University Dubai aims to widen the offerings of industry-backed partnerships to further integrate students' career prospects and experience into their education.
The university is known for its creative ways to honour its motto, 'Make tomorrow better', and for supporting its students in any way possible for a better future.
