Indian startups set to showcase ideas, innovations at Expo 2020 Dubai

Focus areas are fintech, AI, cybersecurity, health and tech-enabled platforms.

A new partnership will see 200 of India’s top startups showcasing their business ideas and innovations to global investors at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The India Innovation Hub, which is part of the India Pavilion at Expo 2020, will act as a facilitator for these start-ups. The focus areas are fintech, AI, cybersecurity, health and tech-enabled platforms in key priority sectors.

The initiative was made possible due to the partnership between Dubai Silicon Oasis (DSO), India Innovation Hub, EaseMyTrip and HSBC.

The announcement was made at the Dubai Technology Entrepreneur Campus in the presence of Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai and Deputy Commissioner-General for India at Expo 2020 Dubai; Ghanim Al Falasi, Senior Vice President, Technology and Entrepreneurship, Dtec; Nishant Pitti, Co-Founder, EaseMyTrip.com and Nabeel Al Bloushi, Managing Director, Regional Head MENA & Turkey, Markets and Securities Services, Corporate Sales - HSBC.

“The India Pavilion initiative, India Innovation Hub, has made a significant contribution to the startup ecosystem by showcasing over 240 startups at the Expo 2020 Dubai. With this joint initiative, some of India's best innovators and startups will get an opportunity to engage with their counterparts and key stakeholders at DSO and Expo 2020 Dubai,” said Dr Puri during the ceremony.

For his part, Al Falasi said: “We look forward to playing a key role in paving the way for these 200 new Indian start-ups and facilitating their expansion into the region.”

India h ranks in the top 50 countries in the Global Innovation Index (GII) and is the 5th most start-up friendly country in the world (leading in Asia). Despite the extreme challenges posed by the global pandemic, over 40 new unicorns came into existence in India, taking the total number of unicorns to 85.