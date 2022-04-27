Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan approves Dh370 million venture capital fund for startups

Executive Council also approved the establishment of a centre to empower and cater to the needs of vulnerable groups

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Wed 27 Apr 2022, 9:16 PM

The Dubai Government on Wednesday approved a Dh370 million venture fund to promote startup projects in the emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved the launch of the Venture Capital Fund for Startups to bolster and sustain startup projects in the emirate.

The fund, which was approved during the Executive Council meeting, aims to drive Dubai’s economic growth and fortify its position as a global hub for financial technology (FinTech), innovation, and venture capital. It will come into effect starting June 2022.

“We approved the launch of the Venture Capital Fund for Startups today under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to spearhead economic diversification and ignite sustainable economic growth,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

“We are committed to create a vibrant business environment and provide the opportunities to promote excellence,” the Crown Prince said.

Governed by the Dubai International Financial Centre, which is also a 15 per cent contributor to the fund, the Venture Capital Fund for Startups will create an integrated system with a number of suitable options that can cater to the needs of enterprises.

The fund will provide capital to finance small to medium startup projects, supporting their development in Dubai and gradual expansion to global markets. This will in turn help develop and foster a stimulating environment for the establishment of funds or similar financing instruments.

“With a flexible legislative system, robust financing tools, an effective regulatory environment, and most importantly, dynamic public and private sectors, Dubai has established itself as the city of entrepreneurs and risk-tolerant investors, and has been able to attract the best talent and investors from around the world to forge partnerships and mutually benefit from the tremendous opportunities offered. In short, Dubai nurtures bold ambitions,” Sheikh Hamdan said.

GDP contribution

The fund is set to contribute around Dh3 billion to the emirate’s GDP during the implementation period, which will run for eight years, extendable for two additional years. It will also provide more than 8,000 jobs for emerging talents, thus strengthening Dubai’s position as a regional centre for entrepreneurship and financial technology (FinTech), innovation and venture capital, and ensuring that it attracts investors and entrepreneurs from around the world.

Improving the quality of life

During the Executive Council’s meeting, the council also approved the establishment of a centre dedicated to providing institutional care for vulnerable groups. The centre will offer shelter services and permanent or temporary institutional care to improve the quality of life of dependent individuals who need care through the provision of quality programmes and services.

The centre will be devoted to vulnerable groups including people of determination, senior citizens, the elderly and those deprived of adequate family care, in addition to children subjected to abuse, neglect or exploitation, who will be prioritised and primarily provided with adequate care within 24 hours including rehabilitation, personal care, and orthopaedic checks.

