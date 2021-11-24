Channelling power of the mind and body is the key to success

Personal growth platform hosts several creative and strategy sessions at the two-day festiva; Luminaries Vishen Lakhiani, Jimmy Naraine and more capture audience's attention

Vishen Lakhiani, founder of Mindvalley, visionary and best-selling author delved into how the power of visualisation can make one’s dreams come true. — Supplied photo

The various immersive and non-traditional spaces for learning, sharing, creating and accessing knowledge at the House of Wisdom were showcased to the more than 4,000 young entrepreneurs, future founders and innovators at the festival. — Supplied photo

By Staff Report Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 9:05 PM

Harnessing the power of the mind, getting into the habit of breaking fear, communicating with authentic confidence and more such sessions dominated the mental wellness and self-improvement space hosted by Mindvalley, at the two-day Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, which concluded on Tuesday at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Vishen Lakhiani, founder of Mindvalley, visionary and best-selling author delved into how the power of visualisation can make one’s dreams come true.

“Using the power of our mind, we can harness all the positives in ourselves, influence our health, and turn on our creativity using the right techniques,” said Lakhiani during his session ‘The Power of Your Mind’, on the festival’s main stage.

Illustrating the examples of tennis player Bianca Andreescu, who defeated Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open finals, and best-selling author Richard Bach of Jonathan Livingston Seagull fame, Lakhiani said that practicing creative visualisations paved the way for their success.

Elaborating on José Silva's Ultramind ESP System, Lakhiani noted that the specific series of self-management techniques prescribed by it had helped millions around the world by changing their mindset to overcome physical and mental barriers.

“Through the four steps of 1. Know the states 2. Accessing the alpha 3. The mental screen 4. Utilising the power, you can gain an understanding of the four primary states of consciousness the human mind operates in: beta, alpha, theta and delta, and channel these abilities at will to transform your life,” said Lakhiani.

The X factor: Breaking fear

Global coach and NLP practitioner Lu Xanne Boon similarly guided audience members through a fear-breaking exercise in her session ‘The X Factor: Breaking Fear’.

Categorising fears into warranted and unwarranted ones by recognising the triggers and past experiences that set them off, Boon advised participants to look for a deeper purpose that would help navigate and alleviate fears.

In an earlier session by online entrepreneur and public speaker Jimmy Naraine, the educator focused on the art of communicating with confidence, authenticity and charisma, particularly in a post-Covid world. The personal development expert and author touched on the importance of pushing oneself out of comfort zones, the importance of taking one’s reality and designing it to their liking, and how to overcome the impostor syndrome.

Other key sessions on the SEF 2021 Mindvalley stage included health and fitness expert Ronan Diego’s strategies on integrating mind, body and soul, through the peaceful warrior morning routine; the biology of high performance; and an introduction to holistic entrepreneurship.

Serial entrepreneur and abundance coach Regan Hillyer delivered a session on abundance reprogramming. Mindvalley’s head of community, Eni Selfo, offered perspective on how to build relationship capital by harnessing the power of community, while Lakhiani conducted two more powerful sessions on identity shape-shifting and levelling up.

Learning spaces for creative makers

Meanwhile, the various immersive and non-traditional spaces for learning, sharing, creating and accessing knowledge at the House of Wisdom were showcased to the more than 4,000 young entrepreneurs, future founders and innovators at the festival who were encouraged to take advantage of the multiple learning facilities at the futuristic and cultural hub in their quest for innovation.

The House of Wisdom’s pavilion at SEF 2021, which creatively reinterpreted its central courtyard or the Wisdom Square, attracted hundreds of creative makers and passionate innovators who visited the two-day festival. Through engaging dialogues with House of Wisdom experts, visitors were offered detailed consultations on ways they can use the destination’s facilities to build product prototypes and transform their ideas into creative projects.

Five book signing sessions were also hosted at the House of Wisdom pavilion at SEF 2021. Authors Michael Acton Smith, Pauline Nguyen, Vishen Lakhiani, Tahmima Anam, and Lewis Howes signed their books at the Wisdom Square.

Marwa Al Aqroubi, director, House of Wisdom, said the House of Wisdom is a dynamic space for enhancing learning through dialogue, and experimentation, where one can gain proficiency not only in the arts and sciences but also in entrepreneurship.

“For instance, our Fab Lab makerspace is equipped with cutting-edge technologies including state-of-the-art 3D printers, laser and vinyl cutting machines, and more, which innovators can leverage to create prototypes of products and experimental projects,” she said.

“To fulfil the goal of enriching learners through discussions that offer diverse perspectives, the House of Wisdom hosted a talk with Tahmima Anam, author of The Startup Wife. The insightful discussion shed light on entrepreneurship and gender balance in the workplace,” she added.

At the session titled ‘Subverting Stereotypes: Rethinking Gender Dynamics in the Startup Realm’, Anam, said: Although startup tech leads us to a world of magic and incredible possibilities and changes lives, what it cannot disrupt is the deep inequalities women face and the inherent patriarchy embedded in the system.”

“We are hardwired in our brains to see men as visionaries and not women in leadership positions in the tech culture. To reclaim our power and our space, women must firmly believe that their presence in leadership positions is beneficial to the entire ecosystem. Women leaders are good for society, and it also makes good economic sense to have women at the helm,” she added.

At the session hosted by Sally Moussa, international presenter and speaker, the author added: “What I would love for men to do - to shift this narrative, is to become more conscious of the language they use in a male-only space – even when no one is listening.”

