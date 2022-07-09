Sri Lanka's prime minister agrees to step down following demands by party leaders

The announcement came hours after protesters stormed the president’s official residence
Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has agreed to resign after party leaders in Parliament demanded both he and the embattled president step down on the day protesters stormed the president's residence and office.
The prime minister’s spokesman, Dinouk Colambage, said Wickremesinghe told party leaders that he will resign when all parties have agreed on forming a new government.
His decision came after the biggest protest yet swept Sri Lanka on Saturday as tens of thousands of people broke through barricades and entered President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence and nearby office to vent their fury against a leader they hold responsible for the nation’s worst economic crisis.
ALSO READ:
The announcement came hours after protesters stormed the president’s official residence
Thousands of protesters storm president's residence, torch PM's house
Mood inside compound festive, as crowd sets aside long-running frustrations of food and fuel shortages
Protesters break into his private residence in Colombo
Police fire teargas and water cannons to control crowd
A group of his own parliamentarians have addressed a letter to him urging him to step down
Ranil Wickremesinghe is holding the Prime Minister's office illegally, he says
Protestors stormed president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence on Saturday