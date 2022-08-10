Sri Lanka's ousted president expected to fly to Thailand: Sources

Wickremesinghe highlighted that the unrest had delayed a possible deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
Sri Lanka's ousted president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, is expected to arrive in Thailand on Thursday, seeking temporary shelter in a second Southeast Asian country after fleeing his island nation last month amid mass protests, two sources said.
Rajapaksa flew to Singapore on July 14, via the Maldives, following unprecedented unrest triggered by Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis in seven decades and days after thousands of protesters stormed the president's official residence and office.
The retired military officer then resigned from the presidency, becoming the first Sri Lankan president to quit mid-term.
