Sri Lanka PM summons urgent cabinet meeting after president flees

Protestors stormed president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence on Saturday

File Photo

By AFP Published: Sat 9 Jul 2022, 1:15 PM Last updated: Sun 10 Jul 2022, 2:25 PM

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe summoned an urgent cabinet meeting to discuss a "swift resolution" to a potential power vacuum after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled his official residence Saturday.

Wickremesinghe, who is next in line of succession if Rajapaksa resigns, invited political party leaders to join the meeting and also asked for parliament to be convened urgently to discuss the crisis, his office said in a statement.

