Sri Lanka: Bill to trim president's powers likely to become law soon, says minister

Australia to work with India to provide fuel to Sri Lanka’s navy, airforce, says official
The island nation is in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis
On Monday, Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that a constitutional amendment bill trimming presidential powers was expected to become a law in a couple of weeks.
"The new amendment will reduce presidential powers and bring back participatory governance. Sri Lanka is also in the process of drafting out a new anti-terror law that will be in line with international best practices," Sabry told reporters at the foreign ministry.
The bill is yet to be voted on in parliament. It requires a two-third majority in the house to become a law.
ALSO READ:
The island nation is in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis
Ousted leader 'has the right to return to his motherland': Top party leader
He was eligible to apply due to his wife Ioma being a citizen of the United States
Its total foreign debt is $51 billion, of which it must pay $28 billion by 2027
'We have been able to pay for essentials such as petrol, diesel and medicine,' says top official
He arrived in Thailand last week after his two-week stay in Singapore
Gotabaya Rajapksa and his wife had fled Colombo amid anti-government protests
Officials did not reveal where the former president was headed