Sri Lanka: Bill to trim president's powers likely to become law soon, says minister

The new amendment will also bring back participatory governance

Photo: AFP

By Reuters Published: Mon 5 Sep 2022, 11:11 AM

On Monday, Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that a constitutional amendment bill trimming presidential powers was expected to become a law in a couple of weeks.

"The new amendment will reduce presidential powers and bring back participatory governance. Sri Lanka is also in the process of drafting out a new anti-terror law that will be in line with international best practices," Sabry told reporters at the foreign ministry.

The bill is yet to be voted on in parliament. It requires a two-third majority in the house to become a law.

