Rajapaksa government covered up facts, Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe tells CNN

Acting President aims to stabilise the island nation's devastated economy

File. Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: Reuters

By Reuters Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 7:46 PM

Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has told broadcaster CNN that Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government was "covering up facts", while adding that he aimed to stabilize the island nation's devastated economy by the end of 2023.

"By the end of next year let's start stabilizing, and certainly by 2024 let's have a functioning economy which will start growing," Wickremesinghe told CNN in an interview.

ALSO READ: