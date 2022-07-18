Rajapaksa government covered up facts, Sri Lanka's Wickremesinghe tells CNN

Rajapaksa's emailed resignation letter read aloud in special Parliament session
Sri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has told broadcaster CNN that Gotabaya Rajapaksa's government was "covering up facts", while adding that he aimed to stabilize the island nation's devastated economy by the end of 2023.
"By the end of next year let's start stabilizing, and certainly by 2024 let's have a functioning economy which will start growing," Wickremesinghe told CNN in an interview.
ALSO READ:
Rajapaksa's emailed resignation letter read aloud in special Parliament session
Earlier, the country's prime minister was sworn in as interim President
Parliament will vote on new president this Wednesday
Elections to be held on July 20 following resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Both ex-officials are from the influential Rajapaksa family
Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as Sri Lanka's acting president
From this point, we will move to constitutionally appoint a new president, he says
He fled a day earlier under pressure from protesters enraged by the island nation’s economic collapse