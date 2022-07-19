India to invest more in Sri Lanka after crisis support of $3.8 billion, report says

India assures continued support to democracy, stability and economic recovery in Sri Lanka
The island is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades
India is willing to make more investments in neighbouring Sri Lanka after supporting it with $3.8 billion this year, New Delhi’s envoy in Colombo told the Indian Express newspaper.
“The idea is to respond to Sri Lanka’s requests for enabling them to meet their foreign exchange crisis,” said Gopal Baglay, India’s high commissioner in Sri Lanka.
“We would like to continue to bring more investment into Sri Lanka because that will help create medium and long-term capacity to respond within the Sri Lankan economy.”
ALSO READ:
The island is facing its worst economic crisis in seven decades
Candidates need more than half of parliament's vote to win July 20 presidential election
Rajapaksa's emailed resignation letter read aloud in special Parliament session
Earlier, the country's prime minister was sworn in as interim President
Parliament will vote on new president this Wednesday
Elections to be held on July 20 following resignation of Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Both ex-officials are from the influential Rajapaksa family
Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as Sri Lanka's acting president