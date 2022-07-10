IMF hopes for resolution of Sri Lanka crisis to allow bailout talks

Thousands of protesters storm president's residence, torch PM's house
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said it is hoping for a resolution to Sri Lanka's political turmoil that will allow a resumption of talks for a bailout package after a violent day of protests.
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will resign on Wednesday after thousands of protesters stormed his official residence and secretariat on Saturday, an official said. Protesters also set fire to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence.
"We hope for a resolution of the current situation that will allow for resumption of our dialogue on an IMF-supported program," the IMF said in a statement.
Mood inside compound festive, as crowd sets aside long-running frustrations of food and fuel shortages
Protesters break into his private residence in Colombo
Police fire teargas and water cannons to control crowd
Earlier today, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had summoned an urgent cabinet meeting
A group of his own parliamentarians have addressed a letter to him urging him to step down
Ranil Wickremesinghe is holding the Prime Minister's office illegally, he says
