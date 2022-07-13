'Baseless and speculative': Embassy slams reports India helped Sri Lankan President flee country

He confirmed that 100,000 cylinders will be distributed on Monday, Tuesday
The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka denied any rumours and speculative media reports that India assisted Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in fleeing the country.
In a tweet, the authority called the reports "baseless and speculative".
They have reiterated that India will "continue to support the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values".
Opposition agreed to form an interim government after President Rajapaksa’s resignation
Around LKR17.85 million in new banknotes was turned in following Saturday's storming of the palace
This is the second time the rumours have circulated in two months
Wickremesinghe has said he would also step down to allow an all-party interim government to take over
Both President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe offered to resign after unprecedented street protests
Hundreds of thousands massed in Colombo demanding the leader to take responsibility for shortages of medicines, food and fuel
50% of all bread production stopped in country amid severe food shortages