'Baseless and speculative': Embassy slams reports India helped Sri Lankan President flee country

The authority tweeted on Wednesday denying any involvement

By Web Desk Published: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 7:51 AM Last updated: Wed 13 Jul 2022, 8:24 AM

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka denied any rumours and speculative media reports that India assisted Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in fleeing the country.

In a tweet, the authority called the reports "baseless and speculative".

They have reiterated that India will "continue to support the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values".

