Dubai Safari Park opens today: What's new, ticket prices, timings
The park houses a diverse community of animals from across the world
You can get up, close and personal with wild animals as the Dubai Safari Park reopens its doors for the 2021 season from September 27. The park houses a diverse community of animals from across the world living in a climate-controlled environment similar to their natural habitat.
#Dubai Safari Park’s new season starts 27 September, 2021, opening to visitors daily from 9am to 5pm. @DMunicipality https://t.co/mpADqqFTLa pic.twitter.com/vGuBoYdwfN— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 26, 2021
! ! #__! pic.twitter.com/uwB2D9fnmE— | Dubai Municipality (@DMunicipality) September 23, 2021
An animal kingdom
The 116-hectare park is home to around 3,000 animals, including 78 species of mammals – 10 different carnivores and 17 primates – 50 types of reptiles; 111 kinds of birds as well as amphibians and invertebrates.
Dubai Safari is home to the world’s first drive-through crocodile exhibit; the UAE’s largest group of baboons; the largest drive-through lion exhibit; and the country’s only drive-through hippo and tiger exhibits.
What’s new this season?
For the first time, the park will offer a behind the-scenes experience. This allows visitors to get close to the animals, learn about their habitat and ways of caring for them – all under the watchful guidance of an animal shepherd.
New animals at the sanctuary include the squirrel monkey, Mona monkey, Arabian wolf, and the northern white-cheeked gibbon. In addition, the park has 111 newborns of different animal species.
The winter season of the park will host a Leopard Exhibition, the bird show, a display of ‘amazing creatures of the world’ and birds of prey.
The area devoted to Arab wolves has been expanded by 10,000 square meters. The area contains many local trees and plants, in addition to unique formations of sand dunes and water, which have been developed to create a suitable environment for these animals. This area is considered the largest island sheltering Arabian wolves.
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Timelapse: How Expo 2020 site rose from the desert
The 40-second clip shows 8-year work that went into creating the... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Meet the robots that will guide...
They will provide a wide variety of smart services that provide a... READ MORE
-
Spotlight
Dubai Safari Park opens: What's new, ticket...
The park houses a diverse community of animals from across the world READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Dutch pavilion to showcase...
The pavilion designed by Rotterdam-based V8 Architects foregoes the... READ MORE
-
Spotlight
Dubai Safari Park opens: What's new, ticket...
The park houses a diverse community of animals from across the world READ MORE
-
News
IGCF: Influencer goes undercover to tackle social ...
Omar Farooq's social experiment videos have garnered more than 500... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Private prayer rooms need prior approval...
Both existing and planned private or public prayer rooms are subject... READ MORE
-
News
IGCF 2021: 'Conspiracy theories are a long-term...
The session at Sharjah's International Government Communication Forum ... READ MORE
News
Dubai ranked fifth-best city in the world
26 September 2021
Rest of Asia
Man seeks divorce because wife doesn't bathe daily
26 September 2021
News
Dubai: Private prayer rooms need prior approval from IACAD
26 September 2021
News
UAE: Abu Dhabi's Hindu temple to last over 1,000 years
26 September 2021
News
Dubai: Get up to 80% discount as CBBC returns with big clearance sale