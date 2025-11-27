Zayed Sports City announces major upgrade to Khalifa International Bowling Centre

Zayed Sports City has begun a significant renovation of the Khalifa International Bowling Centre. The upgrade marks the first phase of a wider plan to reimagine the multi-purpose venue as a future-ready hub for international competition, community events, and youth talent development.

“We’re not just upgrading a much-loved venue – we’re creating a space that brings people together, from international federations and competitive leagues to casual players and local communities,” said Danny Klima, General Manager at Zayed Sports City.

“This renovation of the Khalifa International Bowling Centre is another key step in our ongoing journey to reinvigorate Zayed Sports City and strengthen its role as a leading destination for grassroots, national, and international sports.”

This latest upgrade, delivered in partnership with Brunswick Bowling, a global leader in bowling technology, will introduce advanced lane and scoring systems and further elevate the guest experience. Guests will also benefit from a refreshed journey through the venue, with improvements across the facility.

The bowling center will be closed for renovations from 25 November to 31 December and will reopen its doors again in the new year.

Opened in 1999 and purpose-built for elite competitions, the 40-lane facility has hosted a series of prestigious tournaments, including multiple World Championships, the Asian Bowling Championship and Special Olympics Games.

With over 17,000 games played every month, the centre remains a vibrant hub for both casual bowlers and professional athletes.