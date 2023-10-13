Zayed Al Katheeri to represent UAE at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship

The Abu Dhabi World Pro champion looks forward to achieving a new milestone in combat sports and grappling

Zayed Al Katheeri of the UAE. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Fri 13 Oct 2023, 12:45 AM

Abu Dhabi is all set to host the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 1 ), a groundbreaking event in the world of combat sports that will officially kick off on October 20.

The competition will feature a range of elite jiu-jitsu, grappling, and MMA stars from around the world, including the Emirati champion, Zayed Al Katheeri.

Al Katheeri has made a name for himself in the realm of jiu-jitsu, with impressive accomplishments at various local and international championships.

The crowning moment of his career occurred in November last year at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship when he scooped the gold in the 56 kg black belt category by defeating Brazilian Nathaniel Fernandez.

With this victory, he became the first Emirati to attain this distinction since its inception in 2009, putting an end to the Brazilian dominance in the professional black belt category.

”Our jiu-jitsu achievements affirm the unwavering support of our wise leadership for athletes and the tireless efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation to foster a culture of excellence, victory, and determination among players,” Al Katheeri said.

“They’ve provided us with all the necessary resources to compete at the highest levels.”

The accomplishments of Al Katheeri and other UAE athletes underscore the steadfast support offered by the country’s wise leadership and their commitment to creating a conducive environment for athletes to progress, refine their techniques, and advance the sport of jiu-jitsu within the nation and beyond.

With only a few days left until the event, Al Katheeri is fully immersed in his rigorous training and preparations for the competition.

“I am honored to represent the UAE in this tournament. I am well aware of the high expectations placed upon me as I am the sole Emirati competitor," he said.

"I am committed to giving my best to secure a victory that Emiratis worldwide can take pride in. I invite all Emiratis to attend the matches and cheer me on, as their presence means the world to me and boosts my morale during the bouts.”