Zayed Al Katheeri to represent UAE at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship

Abu Dhabi Golf Club to host men’s Eisenhower Trophy and women’s Espirito Santo Trophy from October 18
Abu Dhabi is all set to host the first edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 1 ), a groundbreaking event in the world of combat sports that will officially kick off on October 20.
The competition will feature a range of elite jiu-jitsu, grappling, and MMA stars from around the world, including the Emirati champion, Zayed Al Katheeri.
Al Katheeri has made a name for himself in the realm of jiu-jitsu, with impressive accomplishments at various local and international championships.
The crowning moment of his career occurred in November last year at the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship when he scooped the gold in the 56 kg black belt category by defeating Brazilian Nathaniel Fernandez.
With this victory, he became the first Emirati to attain this distinction since its inception in 2009, putting an end to the Brazilian dominance in the professional black belt category.
”Our jiu-jitsu achievements affirm the unwavering support of our wise leadership for athletes and the tireless efforts of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation to foster a culture of excellence, victory, and determination among players,” Al Katheeri said.
“They’ve provided us with all the necessary resources to compete at the highest levels.”
The accomplishments of Al Katheeri and other UAE athletes underscore the steadfast support offered by the country’s wise leadership and their commitment to creating a conducive environment for athletes to progress, refine their techniques, and advance the sport of jiu-jitsu within the nation and beyond.
With only a few days left until the event, Al Katheeri is fully immersed in his rigorous training and preparations for the competition.
“I am honored to represent the UAE in this tournament. I am well aware of the high expectations placed upon me as I am the sole Emirati competitor," he said.
"I am committed to giving my best to secure a victory that Emiratis worldwide can take pride in. I invite all Emiratis to attend the matches and cheer me on, as their presence means the world to me and boosts my morale during the bouts.”
Abu Dhabi Golf Club to host men’s Eisenhower Trophy and women’s Espirito Santo Trophy from October 18
The UAE's medal tally of 20 at the Asian games bettered its previous best performance at the Jakarta Asian Games held in 2018 by 7 medals
Course designer and golf legend Ernie Els sends a video greeting to the Dubai club
The 21-year-old Spaniard makes history as the youngest winner of an International Series event with Singapore triumph
Rani Bernardo was awarded the Best Gladiator of 2023 at Trump International Golf Club, Dubai
New points table rewarding players who perform in more difficult tournaments
The Spaniard’s 54-hole score is the lowest of the season on the Asian Tour
Close contests in most divisions at the Arabian Ranches Golf Club event