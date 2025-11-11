Young UAE athletes secure 11 gold medals at Gymnastics Cup

Gymnastika Solo Cup, one of the world’s leading gymnastics tournaments, hosted over 790 international sportsmen, including Olympic medalists and world champions such as Liubou Charkashyna, Eva Brezalieva, Carol Michelotti, Elisa Maria Comignani, and Amalia Lică, at the Al Nasr Sports Complex from October 22–27.

It was the first major championship hosted on these shores since the formation of the UAE Gymnastics Federation.

The tournament saw 40 podium finishes, including 11 gold medals won by young gymnasts from local UAE clubs. The youngest local winner is just four years old, which shows the talent in the UAE's rising stars.

The event was supported by the Dubai Sports Council and the Sports for All Federation. This underscores the national commitment to developing youth and women's sports.

“In Dubai, rhythmic gymnastics grew from one club to roughly 60 in five years. Now, hosting world-class tournaments like this, the focus is on building confidence and character in the next generation of female athletes. We want to support their talent and encourage friendships across borders,” said Anastasiya Zakreuskaya, Founder & CEO of Gymnastika UAE, FIG-certified coach and judge.

Hessa Al Kous, the Head of Women in Sports at the Dubai Sports Council, commented: “The establishment of the UAE Gymnastics Federation is a proud moment for us. It aligns perfectly with the national vision to empower youth and offer world-class hospitality to athletes and fans from around the globe. This tournament showcased our commitment to fostering inclusive, community-focused sporting excellence.”