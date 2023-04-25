Young City Football Schools players get chance of a lifetime

The Red Devils go down 3-0 to the Spanish side
e& and Manchester City on Monday surprised four young players from the Talented Player Programme (TPP) at City Football Schools (CFS) in the UAE with a once in a lifetime experience to visit the Etihad Stadium and walk out with the first team as player escorts for the Manchester City-Arsenal game on Wednesday.
With the help of a video from Manchester City player Rodri, e& invited the four players – Mohammed, Kias, Mohammad and Itqan – to Manchester.
As part of their experience, they will also have the chance to experience a number of different activities from training at the academy to touring the Etihad and more.
e&, global investment and technology group, has been Manchester City’s Official Telecommunications Partner since 2009.
Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, etisalat by e& UAE said: “We are proud to support the ‘Talented Player Programme’ developing young talent in the country and providing them a great platform to excel. This opens up new horizons giving them the necessary resources and helping them reach their full potential becoming the next generation of successful athletes. With Manchester City, we plan to bring many of these unique opportunities to nurture and develop players positioning the country on a global sports map.”
The Red Devils go down 3-0 to the Spanish side
Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo also added that the tournament would acquire the services of a dedicated company to erase insulting messages from social media to protect the players from cyber-harassment
The prospect of two matches full of colour and pageantry between local rivals who between them has been crowned kings of Europe 10 times will dominate discussion in Milan
Manchester United remains the only English club to have won the prized treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup
The 54-year-old is tasked with winning this year's 50-over World Cup in India
He is third in the list of four-hitters with Punjab Kings skipper Shikhar Dhawan holding the top spot with 730 fours
The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps
The Spaniard is hoping for a record-extending 15th French Open title at Roland Garros in May