Young City Football Schools players get chance of a lifetime

The four players will visit the Etihad Stadium and walk out with the first team as player escorts for the Manchester City-Arsenal game on Wednesday

Mohammed, Kias, Mohammad and Itqan. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 12:36 AM

e& and Manchester City on Monday surprised four young players from the Talented Player Programme (TPP) at City Football Schools (CFS) in the UAE with a once in a lifetime experience to visit the Etihad Stadium and walk out with the first team as player escorts for the Manchester City-Arsenal game on Wednesday.

With the help of a video from Manchester City player Rodri, e& invited the four players – Mohammed, Kias, Mohammad and Itqan – to Manchester.

As part of their experience, they will also have the chance to experience a number of different activities from training at the academy to touring the Etihad and more.

e&, global investment and technology group, has been Manchester City’s Official Telecommunications Partner since 2009.

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, etisalat by e& UAE said: “We are proud to support the ‘Talented Player Programme’ developing young talent in the country and providing them a great platform to excel. This opens up new horizons giving them the necessary resources and helping them reach their full potential becoming the next generation of successful athletes. With Manchester City, we plan to bring many of these unique opportunities to nurture and develop players positioning the country on a global sports map.”