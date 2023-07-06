YAS Marina Circuit on course to welcome F1's global fanbase for 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

'Federer made me nervous!' says defending champion Rybakina as she survives Wimbledon scare
The dates for the 2024 edition of the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have been revealed, with Yas Marina Circuit set to host the season finale to F1’s longest ever season at #AbuDhabiGP weekend from 5th to 8th December 2024.
The official announcement from Formula One Management confirms the Abu Dhabi track will host the 24th and final race of the 2024 season, with exciting returns to the season schedule expected next year that will kick off in Bahrain on Saturday 2nd March.
Fan interest for the sport is at an all-time high, with Grandstand tickets for this year’s #AbuDhabiGP weekend selling out within weeks of going on sale earlier in February.
The unprecedented demand has seen organisers announce all-new ways to enjoy the 15th edition of the F1 weekend on Yas Island, with fresh experiences and incredible opportunities still available for fans to secure their seat.
Saif Rashid Al Noaimi, CEO, Ethara, said: “Following Formula One Management’s announcement, we are delighted that Yas Marina Circuit will once again welcome the sport’s global fanbase to the season finale here in Abu Dhabi from 5th to 8th December 2024.”
“As this year has shown, Formula 1 continues to grow with every race weekend, and tickets for our race weekend this year are already selling out. We encourage any fans eager to enjoy this year’s race to secure their seat soon, and ask them to keep an eye out for exciting announcements on 2024’s race weekend coming later this year.”
ALSO READ
The 2023 edition of #AbuDhabiGP weekend is set to break records both on and off the track, topping 2022’s record attendance, with plans in place to increase capacity and ensure fans can experience the #AbuDhabiGP in a variety of ways during 23rd to 26th November on Yas Island.
F1 fans can secure their seat at the region’s biggest sports and entertainment event at: www.abudhabigp.com
'Federer made me nervous!' says defending champion Rybakina as she survives Wimbledon scare
Squad hold the possible edge over defending champion Jonas Vingegaard
Portuguese winger Jota o join up with Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante at the Saudi champion Al-Ittihad
Retiring legend will auction more than 120 pieces of memorabilia from his glittering career in an online auction through Cheffins in Cambridge
Anthony Albanese launches a broadside at counterpart Rishi Sunak's claims that the Aussies cheated in the second Test at Lord's
Registrations open for 2023-24 season with regional and UAE 'Firsts'
The Dutch needed to win to stay in contention for a place at the tournament in India later this year
World No 1 Iga Swiatek said she felt confident and did a good job of adjusting to grass after disposing of China's Zhu Lin