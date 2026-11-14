Athletes share special moment as Amna Al Qubaisi takes Julianna Peña for Porsche ride

Two pioneering sportswomen and a Porsche 911 GT3 RS took to the track at Yas Marina Circuit — with former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña riding shotgun as trailblazing Emirati racing driver Amna Al Qubaisi took the wheel.

The two women, who have made their mark in their respective sports, shared a special moment — with both being in awe of each other's talents, and cheering each other on, as two athletes who have opened doors to traditionally male-dominated fields.

Al Qubaisi, the only Arab on Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in Sport for 2026, said "it’s always great to see women succeeding in sport," adding: “we come from different sports, but we share the same passion for competition and pushing our limits."

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"It’s always great to see women succeeding in sport, and I hope she enjoyed the ride as much as I did. I’m wishing her all the best for her RAF debut in Abu Dhabi!" the Emirati racer added.

Peña, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, will be part of a historic moment tonight; as RAF makes its Middle East debut in Abu Dhabi, she is set to face Diana Avsaragova in a women's middleweight crossover in Etihad Arena.

"This was an amazing experience – a dream come true,” she said. “And to see Amna in her glory and the G-forces, it was incredible. It definitely gives me motivation to win on Saturday night," the American athlete added.

RAF Abu Dhabi tickets start from Dh95, with a special offer of four Category 5 tickets for Dh450 instead of Dh600. The event will bring together some of the biggest names in wrestling and mixed martial arts, headlined by Khamzat Chimaev taking on former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman for the RAF Light Heavyweight Crossover Championship. The star-studded card also features Arman Tsarukyan, Neiman Gracie and Urijah Faber.