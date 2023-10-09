Yas Links geared up for uplifting Charity Golf Day

The Abu Dhabi club hope to raise Dhs 100,000 for Operation Smile UAE

Yas Links Abu Dhabi, host venue for their 2023 Charity Golf Day this Saturday in partnership with Marriott International in aid of Operation Smile UAE. - Supplied photo

Yas Links Abu Dhabi has pledged to raise money for Operation Smile UAE when it hosts the Links Charity Golf Day this weekend.

The golf club and partner Marriott International will be supported by Club Captains Leonie Sullivan and Francois Bosch.

The tournament has a 12.30 pm shotgun start with one or two places still open

In 2022 Yas Links hosted The Links Fundraiser which raised over Dhs 80,000 for Operation Smile UAE which provides free corrective surgery for children and young adults born with cleft lip, cleft palate and other facial anomalies.

Every three minutes a child is born with a cleft condition. Approximately one-in-700 children worldwide are born with a cleft lip, cleft palate or both. Children with cleft conditions have difficulty in eating, speaking, socializing and smiling and if left untreated can often suffer from hearing loss.

Martin Duff, Golf Operations Manager, Yas Links Abu Dhabi, said, “We are extremely proud of our previous fundraising events and are excited to host another this year for such a great cause. We invite you to support the day.

“Our goal is to raise over Dhs 100,000 for Operation Smile UAE and we strongly believe, with your support, we can reach this target.”

For further information contact: golfoffice.ylad@viyagolf.com