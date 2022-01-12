Yadav replaces Covid-hit Sundar for South Africa ODIs

Jayant Yadav (left) and Navdeep Saini. — BCCI Twitter

New Delhi - The BCCI also called up fast bowler Navdeep Saini as a reserve for pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is recovering from a hamstring injury

By AFP Published: Wed 12 Jan 2022, 6:30 PM

India all-rounder Jayant Yadav will replace Washington Sundar — ruled out by Covid infection — ahead of the three-match One Day International series against South Africa, selectors announced Wednesday.

Off-spinner Sundar was scheduled to join the 19-member white-ball squad in Cape Town but tested positive in Bangalore.

Yadav is part of the Indian Test squad currently touring South Africa.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also called up fast bowler Navdeep Saini as a reserve for pacer Mohammed Siraj, who is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Opener K.L. Rahul last week replaced newly-appointed captain Rohit Sharma to lead the team for the series beginning January 19.

Sharma failed to recover from his own hamstring injury.

Squad: K.L. Rahul (Captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj, Jayant Yadav, Navdeep Saini.