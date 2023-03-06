WPL: Matthews shines as Mumbai Indians demolishes Royal Challengers Bangalore

It was the same stage where an anticipated audience of over 50,000 racing fans would gather on March 25 for one of the world’s most highly-anticipated equine events, with millions more watching on television around the globe
An all-round performance from Hayley Matthews and a fifty from Nat-Sciver Brunt helped Mumbai Indians (MI) crush Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.
The win helped MI strengthen its hold at the top of the points table with two wins in two matches, with a total of four points. RCB is at the fourth position and are yet to earn a point. They have lost both of their matches so far.
ALSO READ:
It was the same stage where an anticipated audience of over 50,000 racing fans would gather on March 25 for one of the world’s most highly-anticipated equine events, with millions more watching on television around the globe
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz qualified third and fourth with Fernando Alonso lining up fifth for Aston Martin
With no Mexican player in the draw, Alicia was here to cheer Alexander Zverev, who lost in the semifinals
It was another blow to Newcastle's top-four hopes with Eddie Howe's side having recorded just win in their last eight league games
At a sparkling ceremony during racing on ‘Super Saturday' at Meydan Racecourse, the awards commemorated some of the leading connections to have participated at the Dubai World Cup meeting
Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth quickest, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc
Cummins returned home after the second Test in Delhi to be with his ailing mother
Australian leg-spinner wowed his fans as much with his flowing blonde mane as with his signature 'flippers' and sharp turners, left an impact on the gentleman's game that is likely to stand the test of time