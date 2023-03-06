WPL: Matthews shines as Mumbai Indians demolishes Royal Challengers Bangalore

Harmanpreet Kaur's side notches second straight win

Mumbai Indians' batter Hayley Matthews plays a shot during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. — PTI

By ANI Published: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 11:17 PM Last updated: Mon 6 Mar 2023, 11:20 PM

An all-round performance from Hayley Matthews and a fifty from Nat-Sciver Brunt helped Mumbai Indians (MI) crush Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets in their Women's Premier League (WPL) match at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday.

The win helped MI strengthen its hold at the top of the points table with two wins in two matches, with a total of four points. RCB is at the fourth position and are yet to earn a point. They have lost both of their matches so far.

