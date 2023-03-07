WPL: Lanning, Jonassen star for Delhi Capitals against UP Warriorz

Tahlia McGrath's fighting knock of 90 runs went in vain for UP Warriorz

Delhi Capitals' Meg Lanning plays a shot against UP Warriorz on Tuesday. — PTI

By ANI Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 11:18 PM

Riding on Jess Jonassen's brilliant all-round show and captain Meg Lanning's knock of 70, Delhi Capitals clinched a 42-run win over UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League at DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Tahlia McGrath's fighting knock of 90 runs went in vain as UP Warriorz batters failed to stitch up a much-needed partnership and handed Delhi a 42-run victory. Jess Jonassen was the star player for Delhi Capitals as she slammed an unbeaten 42 and bagged a three-wicket haul.

